Kevin Hart Says He Pretended to Be Better Than He Actually Was While Recovering from Car Accident

Kevin Hart is opening up about keeping his pain a secret from his doctors following his 2019 car accident.

The actor, 40, spoke to Joe Rogan on his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience on Monday, in which he said, "I just broke my f—— damn back," and that he saw his recovery as a competition for himself.

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain because I thought they would stop letting me try my walks," Hart told Rogan, 52, adding he was able to walk within two weeks of going home from the hospital.

The comedian and actor told the podcast host he refused all pain medication. "I dealt with the pain," Hart said. "Every night was a horrible night."

He continued, "I should have had the walker, but I am giving the perception that it was better than it was. I had the back brace on. I don't want you to worry. I don't want the worry placed on anybody else."

Hart expressed his motivation for recovering quickly, telling Rogan he saw it as a way to challenge himself.

"The dopest thing about that was not being able to walk, but being told if I’m patient, I can recover fully, I can get back to myself and me instantly thinking in my head, ‘I can actually be better than I was,' " Hart said. "If I can keep beating myself, then that means I'm in a battle with the only person I really want to f–– beat and that’s me. I don’t care about anybody else. I'm in this amazing Rocky story with myself."

Hart credited his fast recovery to his fitness regime, telling Rogan, "I fractured my spine. They had to fuse my spine."

"Because I now have metal in my back, it’s about getting your back to be comfortable with the metal but also to get back to a normal type of flexibility," Hart explained. "As soon as I got out of the hospital, I started. I didn't have days off. As soon as I got out, I started physical therapy."

He added he was "probably back at 98 percent" recovered, saying, "If I didn't have that core, I’d be paralyzed. The doctor looked me in the eyes and said, ‘You’re lucky to be walking.' "