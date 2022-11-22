Kevin Hart Discusses Learning from Past Mistakes, Says There Has to Be 'Opportunity to Improve'

"You have to make the mistakes to learn and to basically have real-life examples of what you're supposed to grow from," he said

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Published on November 22, 2022 06:58 PM
Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Hart. Photo: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Kevin Hart understands the importance of allowing people the chance to change after controversy.

The comedian, 43, appeared on a new episode of The Verywell Mind Podcast Monday with host and licensed therapist Amy Morin to discuss his Audible Original book Monsters and How to Tame Them.

When asked whether he has to be "more careful" with the jokes he makes in the "world of 'cancel culture' " nowadays, Hart answered "absolutely."

"Let's be honest, I think there was a lot of changes that were needed and necessary, right? And I think being aware is something we should all prioritize. Just being aware," said Hart. "We're learning to better understand each other, and in doing so, respect should be attached to that."

"Now, there is a heightened level of sensitivity," he continued. "There is a heightened level of opinion in today's time because social media has presented the world with a bunch of platforms so people can express themselves and how they feel. So now the things we didn't hear on a regular basis you are hearing. The conversations you may not have been aware of, well, you are hearing because they're all happening in real time."

Added Hart, "With that being said, we can't lose the idea of laughing at ourselves."

The Me Time actor said he tries his best to be an example of "transparency" and "being authentic and talking about the things that some people don't deem or consider funny."

"I feel like there's a line that now has been drawn, and some people are tiptoeing around it and some people are aggressively crossing it," said Hart. "What we have to better do is find a balance to where we can all stand on this line, regardless of what side you stand on, and hold each other's hand knowing that we mean no harm. That, I think, is the goal at hand."

He said, "We're forgetting that there has to be a world that presents the opportunity to improve. Without that, what the f---? Where do we go? If everything is deemed bad once it's done and there is no other thing that you can do because you did the thing and that's it for you, well, what the hell? ... You have to make the mistakes to learn and to basically have real-life examples of what you're supposed to grow from."

Kevin Hart attends a special screening of Warner Bros. "DC League of Super Pets"
Kevin Hart. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Hart faced controversy back in 2018 when he was announced as the host for the Oscars. Backlash followed the announcement, with Twitter users resurfacing past homophobic tweets Hart had posted nearly a decade before, along with a controversial stand-up joke he made about the gay community. He eventually stepped down from the Oscars gig.

Last year, the comedian told the Sunday Times, "I've been canceled, what, three or four times? Never bothered. If you allow it to have an effect on you, it will. Personally? That's not how I operate. I understand people are human. Everyone can change."

"If somebody has done something truly damaging then absolutely a consequence should be attached," Hart said at the time. "But when you just talk about … nonsense? When you're talking, 'Someone said! They need to be taken [down]!' Shut the f--- up. What are you talking about?"

