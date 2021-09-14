Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg's Crew Member from Comedy Film Suffers 'Massive' Injuries on Set

The Netflix comedy Me Time was filming in Los Angeles on Tuesday morning

An unidentified male was injured on a soundstage of an upcoming comedy film starring Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey tells PEOPLE the LAPD received "several 911 calls" as early as 7:04 a.m. reporting an incident involving a 38-year-old male who had fallen an "estimated 60 to 80 feet" while on a soundstage at Sunset Gower Studios in Los Angeles.

Humphrey says the man "was pulseless" and not breathing when EMTs arrived at the scene. He added the man had suffered "massive trauma" including "fractured legs and arms" and was "hemorrhaging" while being treated by medics and EMTs.

"Medics were amazingly able to restore his heartbeat, restore his breathing and able to restore his pulse," Humphrey said, adding the man was rushed to a regional trauma center. "He has a fighting chance of survival."

Humphrey added Cal/OSHA was investigating the incident.

According to Deadline, the incident took place on Netflix's soundstage for the upcoming Hart and Wahlberg comedy Me Time.

A Netflix spokesperson did not immediately comment. TMZ first reported the news.

Hart and Wahlberg are working together on the upcoming comedy film which follows a stay-at-home dad (Hart) who is given "me time" for the first time in years when his children and wife are away. He reconnects with a friend (Wahlberg) for a weekend of epic proportions.

Regina Hall is also starring in the film, Deadline previously reported.

Last week, Hart revealed he and Wahlberg were teaming up for the movie in an Instagram post where they both appeared in the photo.

""Me Time" …..finally getting to work with my guy @markwahlberg ….This is going to EPIC!!!!! Stay Tuned people #MeTime #Netflix #Comedy #comıngsoon," Hart wrote in the caption."

Wahlberg commented with a string of emojis: "🙌❤️🙌."