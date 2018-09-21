Kevin Hart Slams Comedian Katt Williams for Bashing Tiffany Haddish: 'Take Responsibility!'

Kevin Hart is riled up about Katt Williams coming after Tiffany Haddish and other up-and-coming black comedians.

Hart and Haddish, who both star in the upcoming comedy Night School, went on The Breakfast Club morning show on Friday where Hart, 39, ripped into Williams in defense of his costar.

Williams, 47, recently started a brief feud with Haddish, 38, when he said that she hadn’t earned her stripes in the comedy world like other female comedians during a radio interview last week.

“She’s been doing comedy since she was 16,” he said on the radio show. “You can’t tell me your favorite Tiffany Haddish joke. Why? Because she ain’t done a tour yet. She ain’t done a special. She has not proven the ability to tell jokes back-to-back for an hour to nobody.”

At the time, Haddish responded, tweeting: “It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin”

It’s official I made it!@KattPackAllDay talked about me and didn’t have his facts right! #Iwin #sheready I look forward to seeing you on Monday Katt, when we pick up our Emmys. I just want to shower you with REAL Love cause you need it, and I Love you 😘 https://t.co/WVOgZvwLZn — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) September 14, 2018

Starting at the 8-minute mark in the video below, Hart goes on for over 10 minutes about Williams and his status in the comedy world.

“My frustrations with Katt Williams come from, you keep pointing at Hollywood. Hollywood this. The white man,” Hart started. “This, this, and this. When do you take responsibility for your actions?”

He continued, “You had the shot!” Hart said passionately while defending Haddish. “You were the guy! You were set up to be the star. You didn’t show up to work! You f—– off promo shoots! You f—– off your promo trips. You became a risk to the studios, which is why the studios stopped f—- with you.”

Hart then went on to claim he helps those comedians coming under him, like Haddish, because he believes in paying back and helping other people of color find success.

“So when you say Tiffany Haddish doesn’t deserve or isn’t really a comedian and these other women have worked hard, which they have,” Hart said. “Katt Williams, have you ever used your platform to f—– bring the people under you up? You haven’t! So because you haven’t, don’t s–- on those that are!”

Haddish said Williams apologized at the Emmy Awards earlier this week. On her Instagram profile, she posted a series of pictures of the two where Williams is bowing on his knees to her.

Night School is in theaters Sept. 28.