Kevin Hart Insists After Back and Forth ‘I’m Not Hosting the Oscars This Year’

Kevin Hart has appeared to put an end to the rumors circulating over the past week that he would be returning to host the Oscars.

The speculation came weeks after he stepped down from the event while also apologizing for past homophobic tweets.

The comedian, 39, struck a defensive tone on on Good Morning America Wednesday morning, emphasizing that he was “done” discussing the topic. When host Michael Strahan asked if he would return to host the Oscars if asked, the comedian responded with a strong denial.

“No,” he said. “I’m not hosting the Oscars this year.”

“It’s hard to predict what can happen,” Hart continued. “I don’t want people to think there’s a thing between me and the Academy, because there isn’t. The Academy, they’re amazing people, the offer was made, it was received, I was excited, things happened, it didn’t work out the way that it should’ve. Right now, from a time perspective, I don’t have the time [to return as host]… It’s not going to happen. In the future, if it does, it does.”

Strahan asked how Hart would respond to the people who take issue with the way that the comedian has apologized in the weeks following his removal as host.

“I say I’m done with it. It gets no more energy from me,” Hart said. “That’s why I said, for the last time, I’m addressing this. There’s no more conversation about it. I’m over that, I’m over the moment, and I’m about today. So if it’s accepted, great, but if it’s not, it’s nothing I can control. Some things are out of your hards. So I’m done with it. I’m over it. That’s where I personally am.”

“I’m not saying how I’ve changed anymore,” he continued. “I’m not saying what I’ve done, and what the new me is. I’m not giving no more explanation of who I am. I’ve done it. I’ve done it several times, I’ve tweeted it, I’ve talked about it when I went on Ellen, I said it on my radio show, I’m just done. So you have to come to a point where you know that you’ve given all that you possibly can. And if that’s received, then great, then it means we’ve achieved something. If it’s not, there’s nothing I can do.”

The comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week where he addressed the backlash to his tweets, calling it “a malicious attack” to end his career. DeGeneres revealed that she had called The Academy and asked them to bring Hart back as host.

The Upside actor also extended an apology on his SiriusXM radio show Straight from The Hart, which airs on Monday night.

“We thought it was okay to talk like that [in the past], because that’s how we talked to one another,” Hart explained. “In that, you go f—. This is wrong now. Because now we’re in a space where I’m around people of the LGBTQ community, and I’m now aware of how these words make them feel, and why they say ‘That s– hurt because of what I’ve been through.’”

A source told PEOPLE at the time that The Academy was considering bringing Hart back as host.

“The Academy never really axed him — they wanted him to apologize — he wouldn’t, and then he was the one to drop out,” the source said.

The source then explained Hart has been “making the rounds,” apologizing publicly on a number of talk shows. “It’s all they ever wanted him to do, and he’s doing it in spades. So now he should be able to come back on his own terms.”