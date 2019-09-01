Kevin Hart Suffers 'Major Back Injuries' in California Car Crash: Reports

Image zoom Kevin Hart Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Kevin Hart is recovering from “major back injuries” after his vintage Plymouth Barracuda veered off the road in California early Sunday morning, according to multiple reports.

Hart, 40, was a passenger in his car when its driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol told E! News.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reports.

A third occupant, Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed, according to E! News, which also reported that Hart left the scene and headed to his nearby home, but was later treated for his injuries at a local hospital.

Authorities told Entertainment Tonight that Black was “determined not to be under the influence of alcohol.”

Photos of the accident obtained by TMZ show the blue car’s roof completely crushed by the impact of the crash, with the rest of the vehicle appearing as a mangled wreck with a completely shattered windshield.

The Night School actor bought himself the Barracuda in July as a 40th birthday present, and showed it off on Instagram shortly after making the big purchase, noting he’d nicknamed it “Menace.”

“I added some more muscle to the family for my 40th….welcome home ‘Menace’ #MuscleCarLover,” he wrote.

Representatives for Hart and the California Highway Patrol did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.