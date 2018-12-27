Kevin Hart Hosting New Year's Eve Weekend in Las Vegas After Stepping Down as Oscars Host

Kevin Hart is starting the new year with a new gig.

The Night School actor, 39, is hosting a New Year’s Eve weekend celebration at Drai’s Nightclub in Las Vegas after stepping down as Oscars host earlier this month.

The comedian will be joined by rappers Fabolous, Lil Wayne and Big Sean to name a few. Hart shared the news in a video posted to his Instagram account on Wednesday.

“Oh my God! New Year’s Eve weekend in Vegas at Drai’s is going to be unreal. Unreal? I’m talking about one of the biggest and best lineups in the world,” Hart said in the video. “You got my man Fab, Lil Wayne, Big Sean. You got Future, the Countdown hosted by yours truly, Kevin Hart!”

He continued, “It’s not going to be any bigger, it’s not going to get any better. Come to Vegas, celebrate with us at Drai’s. It is going down! Let’s bring the New Year in right – let’s bring it in with a smile, baby. We live, love and laugh. I’ll see you soon.”

Hart will be hosting three nights, Saturday through Monday.

In early December, Hart announced he would be hosting the 91st Academy Awards but he quickly received backlash after his previous homophobic tweets were resurfaced.

The Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star initially said he would not apologize for previous comments he had made but stepped down just hours later and delivered an apology.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart,” he added. “Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

The announcement came after Hart revealed in an Instagram video that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences — which hosts the Oscars — had asked him to apologize. Something he said he refused to do.

“So, I just got a call from the Academy and that call basically said, ‘Kevin apologize for your tweets… or we’re going to have to move on and find another host,’” Hart said in a video shared on Instagram that he captioned “I know who I am and so do the people closest to me.”

A source familiar with the situation confirmed to PEOPLE that the Academy did ask Hart to apologize.

The comedian received support and backlash from both sides with Jamie Lee Curtis calling him out on Twitter while Nick Cannon defended him.