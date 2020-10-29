Kevin Hart Hilariously Trolls Dwayne Johnson Over Bloody Gym Injury with a Fake One of His Own

Dwayne Johnson isn't the only one getting hurt at the gym.

After Johnson, 48, posted about his bloody injury, where he got hit in the face by chains while working out, his close pal Kevin Hart trolled the former wrestler with his own (fake) gym injury.

Posting a NSFW video with fake blood on his face in the same place as Johnson's, Hart, 41, pretended to have injured himself at the gym in the hilarious clip.

"What up, world? I just got done doing session number two in the gym. Sometimes when you clanging and banging, s--t happens," Hart said. "Weights get to getting thrown and sometimes you wake up with a little knot. Aye, Dwayne, you ain't the only one getting hit in the head with 45 pound dumbbells and 45 pound plates cause I am too."

The comedian then pretends to slur his words and even lose consciousness before popping back to life in the video.

"Hard work—granted, I'm a little dizzy, might have a concussion, but that ain't got a motherf--kin' thing to do with my motiv..." he trailed off before coming back, adding, "I'll be honest I'm not feeling too good."

In his own video, Johnson explained how he got the injury — and why he finished his workout before heading to get stitches.

"Alright, look. Sometimes — well, oftentimes, things get intense here in the Iron Paradise, but we ain't playing tiddlywinks and we ain't reciting nursery rhymes," Johnson said in the video, showing off a trickle of blood at his left temple. "Alright, you get lumped up every once in a while and things happen."

The actor and retired wrestler then wiped some blood from his face onto his finger, giving it a lick.

"That's good. That's real good," he said. "Back to work."