Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were diagnosed with COVID-19 in March

Kevin Hart Says He Had Coronavirus at the Same Time as Tom Hanks in Stand-Up Set

Did Kevin Hart just reveal he tested positive for COVID-19?

The comedian, 40, shared the potential news of his diagnosis while performing at Dave Chappelle’s comedy show "An Intimate Socially Distanced Affair" in Yellow Springs, Ohio, on Saturday, Page Six reported.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The problem is that I had it around the same time as Tom Hanks,” Hart reportedly said. “And I couldn’t say anything because he’s more famous than I am.”

It's unclear if the comedian was joking as part of his stand-up set.

According to Page Six, Chapelle, 47, spent $100,000 on coronavirus rapid testing for the outdoor shows he held over the summer, which has included performances from Questlove, Bill Burr and Michelle Wolf.

Image zoom Kevin Hart Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson were famously the first high profile celebrities to go public with their COVID-19 diagnosis, announced on March 12.

The Cast Away actor, 64, and Wilson, 63, had been on Australia’s Gold Coast at the time for the pre-production of Baz Luhrmann’s untitled Elvis Presley biopic, in which Hanks plays the music icon’s longtime manager Colonel Tom Parker.

Filming for the movie halted following Hanks' diagnosis.

After the couple made full recoveries from the virus in Australia, they returned to Los Angeles in late March where they continued to self-isolate.

Image zoom Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

For the past months, both stars have opened up about their COVID-19 symptoms. In July, Hanks told The Guardian that he and Wilson now "fine" and haven't been met with lingering symptoms since recovering.

"Our discomfort because of the virus was pretty much done in two weeks and we had very different reactions, and that was odd," the Oscar winner said. "My wife lost her sense of taste and smell, she had severe nausea, she had a much higher fever than I did. I just had crippling body aches, I was very fatigued all the time and I couldn’t concentrate on anything for more than about 12 minutes."

The Greyhound actor said that he was "pretty calm" throughout the experience.

Image zoom Tom Hanks Kevin Winter/Getty

Hanks has also criticized those who choose not to wear masks in order to help slow the spread of COVID-19.