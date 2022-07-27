Kevin Hart Jokingly Named the Goat He Gave Chris Rock on Stage 'Will Smith'

Aside from jokingly referring to the goat he gave Chris Rock as "Will Smith" during the onstage exchange, Kevin Hart said the gesture was "a real moment"

Near the end of their joint Saturday show at New York City's Madison Square Garden — during which they were also joined by Dave Chappelle — Hart, 43, surprised Rock, 57, with a goat onstage, in a nod to Hart considering the latter the G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time).

In one moment from the show, Chappelle, 48, asked Rock, "What are you gonna name this goat, Chris?"

"The name is Will Smith," Hart responded, as the audience laughed.

In all seriousness, though, "[Chris is] my G.O.A.T. — he's my guy," Hart told Jimmy Fallon Monday on The Tonight Show, recalling the memorable moment. "And I wanted him to feel that and experience the world of understanding how I feel about him in front of that audience."

"[Chris] almost broke down and cried onstage," Hart went on, after discussing how the audience cheered for Rock. "It was a real moment. You don't see that in our culture enough — you don't see us share the spotlight and us show alignment."

Hart's "Will Smith" quip was a reference to the March incident in which Will, 53, slapped Rock onstage at the Academy Awards after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. (Jade, 50, lives with alopecia.)

Hart told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that he's still friends with both Will and Rock, adding that he hopes they can make amends.

"Will is apologetic, you know. He's in a better space, of course, than what he was after," Hart said. "People are human, and as humans sometimes we make mistakes. So it's not about talking about the past, it's about acknowledging the present and doing your best to move forward."

"I can get only hope that the two of them find a way to find some solace in that and move past it. I just like good energy. I love to see people be the best," he continued. "I still love him, I still love Chris."

Hart added, "You can't judge a person by one thing. Ultimately, life goes on and people grow, so give him the opportunity to do so."

As for Saturday's farm-animal moment, Hart said on The Tonight Show Monday that he had to sneak the goat into the venue and that "the goat took a s--- on the stage" — a hilarious incident that "was not planned."