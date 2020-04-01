Kevin Hart, Eniko Parrish 'Thrilled' About Pregnancy, Says Source: Marriage 'Is Stronger Than Ever'

Image zoom Jesus Aranguren/AP Images

After surviving a car accident and going through a cheating scandal, Kevin Hart is starting a new chapter with wife Eniko Parrish by expanding their family.

“They are both thrilled about her being pregnant again,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue.

The couple recently announced the new addition on Instagram with a shot of Parrish’s pregnant belly. “In the midst of all of this we’re counting our blessings and couldn’t be more grateful!” Parrish, 35, wrote on Instagram March 24.

When Parrish was eight months pregnant with their first child together, son Enzo, (Hart is also dad to son Hendrix, 12, and daughter Heaven, 15, from his first marriage), the comedian cheated on her. Hart, 40, owned up to his transgressions and addressed them publicly in his Netflix series Don’t F**k It Up.

Now, “Their marriage is stronger than ever,” the insider says.

Parrish was by her husband’s side as the Jumanji actor recovered from emergency back surgery after his September car crash. The source says that time together helped strengthen their relationship.

“While Kevin focused on getting back to normal physically, Eniko took care of everything else,” the source says. “He always loved Eniko, but it was like he never fully understood how lucky he is to be married to her. Now he gets it.”

The accident also caused Hart to shift his focus from work to family, now enjoying regular family dinners and movie nights.

“After the accident, Kevin has balanced his life differently,” the insider says. “Instead of being all about work, he spends a lot more family time at home and he really enjoys it. Life is good for Kevin and he appreciates it all.”