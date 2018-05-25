Kevin Hart Says Dwayne Johnson's Jumanji Pranks Got 'Pretty Out of Control'

Get ready to head back to the jungle.

After the massive box office success of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle last year, Kevin Hart has confirmed that a sequel is in the works.

“We are absolutely, positively making the movie,” he told PEOPLE at Rally Health’s Rally on the Road event in New York City on Thursday. “It’s just a timeframe of when we are doing it that we are working out now.”

Hart, 38, starred in the reboot of the 1995 board game adventure comedy alongside Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas, Jack Black and Karen Gillan

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle earned an impressive $959 million worldwide.

One thing he would change about the upcoming sequel? The filming location — because of Johnson’s constant pranks.

Jumanji Frank Masi

“He was pretty out of control when we were in Hawaii shooting because he knows I don’t like insects. He would plant fake spiders and snakes around me to scare me. I didn’t like that at all,” he said. “Hopefully we green screen all of Jumanji 2.”

But regardless of any onset jokes, the comedian said he was excited about the opportunity to work alongside his close friend once again.

“We do great work together. That chemistry isn’t forced, it’s real,” he said. “When you have an opportunity to continue and keep it going you step up to the plate.”