Kevin Hart Dresses Up in The Rock's Meme-Worthy '90s Turtleneck Look for Halloween

Kevin Hart is trolling his friend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson for Halloween this year.

The 40-year-old actor, who stars alongside Johnson, 47, in Jumanji: The Next Level, shared a hilarious video to Instagram on Wednesday showing off his Halloween costume: Johnson’s iconic ’90s-era black turtleneck outfit.

“I killed it with my Halloween costume this year…. @therock had the nerve to get an attitude with me. 😂😂😂😂😂 We are dropping a brand new trailer for Jumanji The Next Level tomorrow. Stay tuned!!!!!!” the comedian wrote in the caption for the video.

In the clip, Hart arrives at Johnson’s house to trick-or-treat, right after a group of kids had arrived dressed up in Jumanji characters. While Johnson was happy to share some candy with the kids, he was much less enthused to see Hart arrive on his doorstep.

“Why are you dressed like that?” Johnson asks Hart, who is wearing a black turtleneck, silver chains, and fanny pack just like one of Johnson’s famous meme-worthy headshots.

“Because it’s my costume! All you gotta do is go to the costume store and say ‘make me look stupid,'” Hart replies, striking the same pose as Johnson’s old photo.

“Don’t stand like that, that’s not how I stand,” Johnson says while Hart mimics him.

Johnson asks, “Look, what do you want?” Hart says he heard that Johnson gives out the best candy, but Johnson doesn’t want to share it with his Jumanji costar. “I am giving out the good stuff, but I’m not giving it to you!”

“I said trick or treat!” Hart says. Finally, Johnson gives in, but instead of giving him the same king-sized candy bars as he gave the kids, he offers Hart a mini-sized treat, teasing, “Here’s what you get. It’s bite-sized. Tiny. Mini. Like you.”

“Put this in your fanny pack!” Johnson says.

The video ends with a tease for a new trailer for the Jumanji sequel, which fans can expect to see on Thursday. The latest installment will feature Danny DeVito and Danny Glover joining in on the adventure, which picks up where the 2017 film left off. In a previously released trailer, Nick Jonas and Awkwafina can also be spotted.

Jumanji: The Next Level hits theaters on December 13.