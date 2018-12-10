Kevin Hart Oscars Controversy: Scott Eastwood, Ludacris and More Show Support for the Comedian

Kevin Hart may be out as Oscars host, but some of his friends and colleagues have shown their support for the comedian after the resurfacing of past homophobic tweets.

While Hart, 39, apologized for his previous remarks after stepping down as host on Thursday night, he shared a video on Instagram hours before that stating he would “stand my ground” and not apologize.

Anthony Anderson, Ludacris and Scott Eastwood shared their support in the comments of the video, with Anderson, 48, writing, “I stand with you Kev!”

Ludacris, 41, shared the sentiment with a series of arm strength emojis, while Eastwood, 32, commented, “Love this.”

Reps for Anderson, Ludacris and Eastwood did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kevin Hart Instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/BrEjHFCFe83/

Hart’s Night School costar Tiffany Haddish liked the actor’s earlier Instagram post where he initially addressed the controversy.

A rep for Haddish did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Saturday Night Live comedian Michael Che defended Hart during the show’s Weekend Update segment, saying, “Well that was short,” referring to Hart’s stepping down just days after his announcement as Oscars host came out.

“Didn’t the Academy nominate Mel Gibson for an award just last year?” Che continued, referring to the controversial racist statements the director-actor made years ago.

“Also, if Kevin Hart isn’t clean enough to host the Oscars, then no black comic is. The only black comic I know that’s cleaner than Kevin Hart is booked for the next three to 10 years,” he added, with a photo of Bill Cosby in the background.

Scott Eastwood, Kevin Hart, Ludacris VCG/Getty; Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Leon Bennett/WireImage

Nick Cannon has also defended Hart by resurfacing previous tweets by female comedians that contained gay slurs.

He was also supportive of a video Hart posted after the backlash had begun, where the Night School star shared he wouldn’t be apologizing for his remarks because he already “addressed this several times.”

“We with you regardless!!!” Cannon wrote, commenting on Hart’s Instagram video. “You know how we feel about people trying to control us anyway!!”

Hart did eventually go on to apologize.

“I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year’s Oscar’s….this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists. I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past,” he tweeted shortly after he shared he would be stepping down from hosting the Oscars.

“I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart,” Hart added. “Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”