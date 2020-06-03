Kevin Hart Commends Protests Reaching All 50 States: ‘This Is POWER’

Kevin Hart is once again speaking up in solidarity with those who are protesting across the country following the killing of George Floyd on May 25.

In an Instagram post Tuesday evening, the actor shared a screenshot of a newscast showing that the protests against police brutality had spread to all 50 states.

“This is POWER.....Enough is Enough. It’s time for change....” Hart, 40, wrote alongside the photo.

Last week, Hart shared another post calling for change, this time highlighting his 2½-year-old son, Kenzo Kash, in the photo.

“As a father I’m worried about the future of our next generation of black men & the generations after that & the ones after that,” the dad of three wrote. “If we do not do our job right now & do what we can to have a law put in place to help us feel protected in these streets then this type of crime will continue to happen without a worry in the world.”

He continued, “A law needs to be put in place that will make these officers accountable as well as the other officers who are present at the scene of the crime. This needs to happen....This shouldn’t even be a discussion it should be an immediate ACTION!!!!! We need all of you governors & mayors to step up and do the right thing. I don’t know how to go about this but I promise you that I will try my best to figure it out.....ENOUGH IS ENOUGH! We deserve the right to feel safe.”

Hart also urged his followers to enact change by voting, writing “The Change starts with our VOTE!!!!” alongside a Tuesday post.

Floyd died in police custody after one officer, Derek Chauvin, kneeled on Floyd’s neck for several minutes as three other officers stood by, even when Floyd repeatedly said he couldn’t breath and pleaded for the officer to stop.

Chauvin has since been arrested and charged with Floyd’s murder. The other three by-standing officers haven't been charged, but Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says charges against them are likely.

