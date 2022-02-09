Nick Cannon announced last week that he is expecting a child with model Bre Tiesi

Kevin Hart Claims Responsibility for Nick Cannon Condom Vending Machine: 'I See You Got My Gift'

Kevin Hart says he was the person behind the condom vending machine sent to Nick Cannon one week after the 41-year-old television personality announced that he is expecting his eighth child.

The 42-year-old comedian seemingly confessed to the prank on Monday in an Instagram post featuring the same photo Cannon shared after receiving the silly gift.

"I see u got my gift @nickcannon ….GOTCHA BITCH!!!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂….Now u don't have an excuse because the condoms are free 🤦🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️☺️☺️ #PrankWars," Hart wrote alongside the image.

In the comment section, Cannon replied, "This is not a laughing matter Kevin!!!! 🤦🏾‍♂️🖕🏾🖕🏾."

Before Hart came clean, Cannon seemed unaware of who sent him the condom vending machine when he first shared the gift with his followers on Instagram.

"Looks like somebody just sent me an early Valentine's Day gift!! Vending Machine full of Magnums," the television personality wrote alongside the shot of himself pointing at the device, which came complete with a red bow on top.

Last week, Cannon announced on his eponymous talk show that he's expecting a baby with model Bre Tiesi. The child will be Tiesi's first and Cannon's eighth.

Cannon welcomed his late son Zen, his fourth baby in a year, last July. Zen died on Dec. 5 after being diagnosed with brain cancer last year.

Cannon has six other children: 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen, whom he shares with Brittany Bell; and 7-month-old twins, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, whom he shares with Abby De La Rosa.

The day after announcing that he and Tiesi are expecting, Cannon got candid about his "celibacy journey" on his talk show after vowing in October that he was going to "chill out" and try to "be the best father I can be, the best businessman I can be."

"My therapist was one of the [people] who said I should probably be celibate and the reason why is because I had shared that news about Bre being pregnant," he said on the show. "That was the reason why I started my celibacy journey back then. So for anyone who's thinking, 'Oh he wasn't celibate,' I was!"

Though he is no longer celibate, Cannon believes it was helpful after learning that he was going to be a father for the eighth time.