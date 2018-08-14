Kevin Hart Celebrates Two-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'What’s Understood Doesn’t Need to Be Said'

Kevin Hart is celebrating his two-year wedding anniversary one year after rough period in his marriage.

Hart, 39, posted a throwback video of his wedding. In the video, he dances with wife Eniko Parrish, 33, as Alicia Keys performs “If I Ain’t Got You.”

Eniko also posted the video and wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love! It’s only been 2 yrs so far and it already feels like a lifetime with you. Cheers to another year of love, light, & laughter as the HARTS!”

Hart posted a black-and-white photo of the couple, which Eniko liked, and wrote, “What’s understood doesn’t need to be said….You get me & I get you….I’m glad we GOT each other!!!! Love u to the moon & back. Happy anniversary.”

Halle Berry commented, “So gorgeous. Happy anniversary.”

The Harts are currently on vacation with their son Kenzo Kash, 8 months, as well as Hart’s children from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart, son Hendrix, 10, and daughter Heaven, 13.

The Harts’ anniversary comes about a year after a darker period in their relationship: In 2017, Hart was involved in a sex extortion scandal after he admitted to cheating on his then 8-months-pregnant wife.

On September 16, the comedian issued an apology to Eniko, addressing the news that he was recorded having sex with model Montia Sabbag in his Las Vegas hotel room and the subsequent extortion attempts that took place.

“And I just, you know, it’s a s—-y moment. It’s a s—-y moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior,” he said. “But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes […] I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

Hart opened up about his affair to his wife and contacted police following the anonymous endeavor to blackmail Hart in exchange for money. This past May, the individual at fault was revealed to be Kevin’s longtime friend Jonathan Todd “J.T.” Jackson. He was charged by the County District Attorney’s office and held on $100,000 bail.

The Harts appeared to move on from the scandal together. When Hart celebrated his birthday last month, Eniko wrote another note to her husband alongside a family photo.

“happy birthday babe,” she wrote. “there are so many words to describe you..wonderful, amazing, unique, incomparable, handsome, strong, incredibly FUNNY..u keep a smile on everyone’s face…I could go on forever…but putting a smile on your face is my number one goal today. You mean the world to me. Happy Birthday to my love!”