911 Call from Kevin Hart's Car Crash Released, Depicts Actor as 'Not Coherent at All'

The 911 call made after Kevin Hart‘s car crash early Sunday morning shows how seriously injured the actor was.

In audio obtained by the TODAY show, an unnamed woman told a 911 operator, “I need someone to come get him.”

When asked by the operator for details of the incident, the woman said, “I don’t know what happened. He’s just here. He’s not coherent at all,” before adding, “He can’t move.”

The caller explained the incident had occurred “20 minutes ago” and described it as taking place “outside of our gated community.”

The comedian was hurt after the vehicle’s driver, friend Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. on Mulholland Highway in Malibu, a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and Hart, a passenger, with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported on Sunday.

A third occupant, Black’s fiancée Rebecca Broxterman, was unharmed, according to E! News.

In a different 911 call, a driver who’d pulled over to help described a passenger in the car as “stuck” and “looks a little hurt,” although it’s unclear who the driver was speaking of.

E! News also reported that Hart, 40, left the scene and headed to his nearby home, but later sought treatment for his injuries at a local hospital.

Black was “determined not to be under the influence of alcohol,” authorities told Entertainment Tonight.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Hart is currently recovering after undergoing surgery.

Hart’s wife, Eniko Parrish, told TMZ reporters outside the hospital Hart was staying at that her husband is doing “great” and is expected to make a full recovery.