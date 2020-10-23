The actor is taking over hosting duties for the MDA Telethon, which was hosted and championed by Jerry Lewis for over 50 years

Kevin Hart Says He Can't 'Outdo' Jerry Lewis' Hosting Duties Ahead of Telethon for Muscular Dystrophy

Kevin Hart is following in the steps of iconic comedian Jerry Lewis – but he's honoring the late star in his own way.

The actor is taking over hosting duties for The MDA Kevin Hart Kids Telethon benefitting the Muscular Dystrophy Association this Saturday — a gig Lewis, who died in August 2017, began and championed for over 50 years.

In an interview for PEOPLE (the TV Show!), Hart says he hopes to keep Lewis' spirit alive while also bringing in a new take on the telethon which benefits those suffering from muscular dystrophy and their families.

"You can’t really outdo what he did," says Hart. "This exists because of him, because of his heart, because of his efforts."

He continues, "We’re trying to pay homage to a man who has done amazing things, and you’re trying to keep it going. There’s a drop-off from families of kids that were a part of this telethon and got support from it, and burdens were lifted because of it for so many."

"Because of that gap, we’re trying to see if we can bring it back. Let’s see if we can do what was being done then and possibly do the same," says Hart.

The telethon is a collaboration that benefits both the MDA and the actor's Help from The Hart Charity.

"I was onboard literally from day one," says Hart of being the host for the long-lasting telethon. "And having the opportunity to hopefully raise money and put smiles on some kids' faces as well as families — that's an opportunity you don't turn away."

Hart will be joined by some of his A-list friends including Jack Black, Usain Bolt, Josh Gad, Michael B. Jordan, Eva Longoria, Kelly Rowland, Don Cheadle, Common, Dan Levy, Gabrielle Union and more.

The MDA has funded research and care for over 250,000 in the U.S. with muscular dystrophy for more than 70 years. Help from the Hart supports underserved communities and provides financial scholarships for high school students to attend college and assists those with medical needs.