Kevin Hart Says 'Police Need to Be Policed' in Wake of George Floyd: 'Stop Ignoring the Problem'

Kevin Hart is advocating for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

On Sunday, the actor, 40, shared several tweets where he called for the arrest of all four of the Minneapolis police officers fired after Floyd's killing, which occurred last Monday.

"You can’t ask for peace if your not willing to give JUSTICE....people want JUSTICE," Hart wrote. "It’s that simple....Throw all of those cops in jail NOOOOOWWW. That’s taking action....Point blank!!!! This is what we want to see.....JUSTICE."

In another tweet, Hart said, "Be apart of the conversation of change....we want and need change. The system is flawed and needs to be corrected. The police need to be policed....we need laws in place that will give us the safety that we as people deserve. Stop ignoring the PROBLEM."

In follow-up tweets, the stand-up comedian and actor called for people to stay focused on protesting racial injustice.

"I see this narrative being changed and I want to make sure that we are all aware of the WHY....this is happening because of Hatred in our country....This is Racism....People are sick & tired of being treated this way. We are tired of watching our own die this way," he wrote.

He said in his final tweet on the topic, "This is not about RIOTING & LOOTING....do not let that become the narrative.....This is about social injustice....THIS IS ABOUT THE UNFAIR TREATMENT THAT PEOPLE OF COLOR HAVE BEEN DEALING WITH YEEEAAAARRRRSSS!!!!! THATS WHAT THIS IS ABOUT..."

Last week, Floyd died in police custody. In video of the unarmed victim's final moments, one officer was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck as three other officers stood by, even as Floyd said repeatedly he couldn't breathe and pleaded for the officer to stop.

All four officers were fired last week, and the officer seen with his knee on Floyd's neck, Derek Chauvin, was arrested on third-degree murder charges. The other three by-standing officers haven't been charged, but Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says charges against them area likely.

Chauvin has not yet entered a plea and it was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

Since Floyd's death, protests have erupted across the country. During a demonstration on Sunday, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo addressed the potential charges for the other three officers.

Arrando said that while the decision to charge will be made by Freeman, "Mr. Floyd died in our hands and so I see that as being complicit."