Kevin Hart Shows Off Boxing Skills Almost One Year After Car Crash: 'Coming Back Slowly But Surely'

Kevin Hart is continuing down the road of recovery.

The comedian, 40, gave his Instagram followers a glimpse into his impressive boxing skills on Monday, nearly a year after his September car crash where he sustained major back injuries.

In the video, Hart takes a quick breather before winding up and throwing out a series of jabs and hooks with his coach during a boxing training session.

"Coming back slowly but surely....Getting my speed back for sure. Slow progress but progress for sure 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾 #HustleHart," he captioned the video.

Since undergoing emergency back surgery following his accident, Hart often shares videos on social media of his recovery, using the motivational hashtag “Hustle Hart” alongside his posts.

On Sept. 1, Hart was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, friend and producer Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. local time on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported at the time.

In an interview on The Joe Rogan Experience in May, Hart revealed that he kept his pain a secret from his doctors while in the hospital following the crash.

"I lied in the hospital because I didn't want them to know that I was having pain because I thought they would stop letting me try my walks," he told host Joe Rogan .

Hart also said he refused all pain medication. "I dealt with the pain. Every night was a horrible night."

However, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star said that he was determined to recover quickly and saw it as a way to challenge himself.