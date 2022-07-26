A stay-at-home dad has a week to relive his 20s with an old friend in this new comedy movie, streaming next month on Netflix

Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg Play Old Friends Reconnecting on a Wild Trip in Me Time Trailer

ME TIME. (L-R) Mark Wahlberg as Huck, Kevin Hart as Sonny in Me Time.

Spending a wild week with your best friend — without your families? That's "every parent's dream," according to the trailer for the new comedy Me Time.

However, nearly upending your life for some time away from the kids? That's not exactly what Sonny (Kevin Hart) had in mind.

On Tuesday, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Me Time, from director and writer John Hamburg and costarring Hart and Mark Wahlberg.

The trailer follows Sonny, a family man, as his wife (Regina Hall) takes their two children on vacation for a week so he can have some time to himself. At first, Sonny mildly kicks off his "me time" by playing golf and digging in at an underground barbecue spot — which leads to a whole lot of vomit.

ME TIME. (L-R) Mark Wahlberg as Huck, Regina Hall as Maya, Kevin Hart as Sonny in Me Time Credit: Saeed Adyani/Netflix

But when Sonny reunites with his old friend Huck (Wahlberg), things get ramped up quite a bit. "This week isn't about me. It's about us," Huck says before heading out to the "majestic California desert" with a bunch of 20-somethings who love to party.

In the desert, Sonny befriends an adorable mountain lion cub before getting caught by the mama mountain lion, who does not take kindly to him after he tries to get rid of the cub by throwing it and running away.

"She might be the big cat — this is the big dog," Huck says, trying to hype up Sonny before he faints.

The laugh-out-loud trailer affirms that "your best friend brings out your best self."