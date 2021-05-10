Kevin Hart and Alfre Woodard Star in Heartwarming Trailer for Netflix's Fatherhood

Kevin Hart plays a single father who struggles to raise his newborn daughter after the death of his wife in the new Netflix film

Kevin Hart's latest movie will melt your heart.

On Monday, Netflix released the first trailer for Hart's film Fatherhood in which he plays a widower, Matthew, who must raise his newborn daughter on his own after his wife dies after giving birth.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm a parent and I don't know what I'm doing," Matthew tells a group for new parents. "I need help."

As Matthew raises his daughter Maddy on his own, he struggles with providing her with everything she needs.

Kevin Hart in Fatherhood Credit: PHILIPPE BOSSE/NETFLIX

Kevin Hart in Fatherhood Credit: PHILIPPE BOSSE/NETFLIX

"If you could have one parent, I wish you could've had your mom," he tells her while she sleeps. "She would've been better at it. And mommy was the best."

In a sweet moment, Matthew tucks in his daughter where he gives her "two kisses: one from mommy, one from me."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

Fatherhood Credit: Netflix

Fatherhood is based on the memoir by Matthew Logelin, who in 2011 wrote the New York Times bestseller Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love in which he documented his grief and sudden single parenthood after the unexpected death of his wife, Liz Logelin, 27 hours after the birth of the couple's daughter.

The cast includes Alfre Woodard as Mary, Matthew's mother-in-law, Lil Rey Howery, DeWanda Wise, Anthony Carrigan, Melody Hurd and Paul Reiser.