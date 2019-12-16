Kevin Hart Addresses Oscars Controversy and Cheating Scandal in Trailer for Netflix Documentary

Kevin Hart is putting it all on the table in his new Netflix documentary series.

The first trailer for Don’t F**k This Up, released on Monday, highlights some recent challenging moments in the actor and comedian’s life, starting with the controversy that began after he was first announced as the host of this year’s Oscars, a gig which he eventually stepped away from.

“We are in Australia, news has just been given that I am hosting the Oscars,” Hart, 40, says in the first seconds of the clip, before the trailer immediately jumps to address the backlash he received for past homophobic tweets, which he would go on to apologize for.

But when asked whether he had any regrets about how the situation was handled, Hart replies, “Okay, let’s just stop it right there.”

“Because before people judge and go, ‘Kevin Hart’s a d—, he’s an a—,’ I want you to understand there’s a lot that you don’t know,” he adds.

The trailer for the six-part series, which hits Netflix next week, also briefly touches on Hart’s 2017 cheating scandal, when a close friend allegedly tried to extort him over a video of him cheating.

Hart went on to make a public apology to then-pregnant wife Eniko, with whom he recently celebrated 3 years of marriage, for his “bad error in judgement”. Months later the two welcomed their first child together, son Kenzo.

“You publicly humiliated me,” Eniko says in the trailer. “I just kept saying, ‘How the f— did you let that happen?”

“These are the moments where you realize that you’re nowhere near where you need to be,” Hart says at the end of the clip. “So that road to becoming the billionaire, the mogul, it’s a long road, man. And you can think you got it all together, something stupid can happen that can take it all away — like that.”

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram account, Hart wrote that series will gave viewers “an unbelievably close look into my life that I have never shown before.”

“I have lived my life as an open book…I have forever told my stories on stage and tried my best to give my fans as much of me as possible…I honestly believe in transparency….I believe in being ok with the ups & downs that come with life. The goal is to grow & to improve & become the best version of yourself possible,” he wrote. “This is my story….the good the bad and the ugly!!!!”

Hart first announced the new series was on the way in November.

“It’s a look at my life over the past year and a half, which has been a hell of a roller coaster: Peaks, hills, valleys, ups, downs,” he explained in an Instagram video.

“It’s as real, as raw, as transparent as you can be. It’s something that I think people need to see,” he added. “I’m always looking for ways to improve and progress, and this documentary was one of the ways I felt I could do just that.”

Don’t F**k This Up stars streaming on Netflix Dec. 27.