Kevin Hart Says He's '65 to 75 Percent' Recovered 3 Months After Car Accident

Three months after his terrifying September car crash, Kevin Hart is opening up about his recovery.

On Wednesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actor and comedian spoke with host Ellen DeGeneres about how far he’s come since the accident, which required him to undergo emergency back surgery.

“I am about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self,” Hart, 40, said. “Workouts are not full, I’m not lifting crazy weights, but I’m back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts. I’m a little determined jackass.”

Though he’s feeling better now, Hart said that he was left “helpless” immediately after the crash, and had to rely on his family — including wife Eniko Parrish and kids Hendrix, 12, Heaven, 14, and Kenzo Kash, 2.

“I couldn’t wipe my ass!” he shared. “You don’t realize that your back is connected to everything. So coming out of back surgery, everything changed. Because you’re kind of helpless. That’s when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way.”

“In that [hospital] room was me, my wife, my kids, my brother and my closest friends,” he continued. “My kids didn’t want to go to school. They stayed with me … they slept with me day in, day out. My wife was on rotation with my brother, her mom came in, my mother-in-law was there. And you go, ‘Wow. This is love. This is what real love and life is.'”

Hart added: “The things that you think matter, you realize don’t. Because if you’re gonna have room, it’s not about your level of success, it’s not about how much money you have … It’s about those individuals and who you really mean the most to and who means the most to you.”

The Jumanji: The Next Level star shared that he now has “a completely different look on life” following the accident.

“I like saying, ‘Okay, it’s time to rebuild,'” he said. “But we’re not rebuilding to get back to the old you, we’re rebuilding to be better and become a new you. It’s a thing with me and my mindset that I embrace and I think from the days in the hospital when I realized I couldn’t do for myself.”

He continued: “The first goal was wiping my ass. True story. The first thing was me saying [to my wife], ‘Yo, I don’t like the fact, honey, that you gotta come in and you gotta get me together. My first goal is to get you out of this position.’ And I learned how to stretch and I started to get a little looser and looser. I started showering by myself, I started dressing by myself.”

“The biggest triumph is when I put my socks on one day,” Hart added. “When I put my socks on, it was the biggest thing in the world. Ran around the house, ‘I got my socks on! You ain’t have to do it, I did it myself!'”

Hart also shared that he’s spent the last three months recovering at home with his family — the longest consecutive period of time he’s ever been home.

“I’ve never been home for more than eight to ten days. Ever. Never,” he shared. “I’ve never been home for a consecutive period of ten days straight.”

“Being home for that amount of time being happy,” he added. “I was sat down. I feel like God sat me down.”

But the actor is taking it all in stride and has even made his way back to the red carpet.

Earlier in the week, Hart attended the Jumanji: The Next Level premiere in Los Angeles alongside his wife and costars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Nick Jonas.

On Sept. 1, the comedian was a passenger in his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda when the driver, friend and producer Jared Black, lost control and crashed through wooden fencing just before 1 a.m. local time on Mulholland Highway in Malibu.

The blue Barracuda crashed about 10 feet off the road and into a ditch, leaving Black and the comedian with “major back injuries,” TMZ reported at the time.