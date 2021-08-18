Kevin Feige Calls Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu's Tweet About Disney CEO's 'Experiment' Comment a 'Misunderstanding'

Simu Liu posted an impassioned statement on social media Saturday, seemingly taking aim at Disney CEO Bob Chapek for his comments during an earnings call last week

Kevin Feige attends Disney's Premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Kevin Feige attends Disney's Premiere of "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is addressing the recent controversy surrounding the release strategy for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Two days before the film's Hollywood premiere on Monday, Simu Liu posted an impassioned statement on social media, seemingly taking aim at Disney CEO Bob Chapek for calling the film's release "an interesting experiment."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

During the premiere Monday, Feige told The Hollywood Reporter that Liu is "not a shy man."

"I think in that particular tweet you can see — and I think everyone does — a misunderstanding," he said. "It was not the intention. The proof is in the movie, and we swing for the fences as we always do. With the amount of creative energy we put in and the budget, there's no expense spared to bring this origin story to the screen."

Chapek's comments about Shang-Chi reportedly came during Thursday's Q3 earnings call. The Disney exec may have been referring to the 45-day window during which the movie will be exclusively available in theaters before it streams on Disney+.

Simu Liu attends the "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" World Premiere at El Capitan Theatre on August 16, 2021 in Los Angeles, California Credit: Jesse Grant/Getty

Chapek went on to call the release "another data point" after releasing such films as Jungle Cruise, Black Widow, and Cruella simultaneously in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, Liu posted on social media: "We are not an experiment."

"We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year. We are the surprise," the actor wrote. "I'm fired the f— up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US."

Liu's post, which included behind-the-scenes photos from the upcoming Marvel blockbuster, was met with praise from friends and fans.

"Let's f—in' goooooo," wrote Good Trouble star Sherry Cola. "I'll be there!" Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Vincent Rodriguez III commented. Chrishell Stause also responded with the "100" emoji.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is making history as the first installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with an Asian lead and a predominantly Asian cast. It's earned praise as a welcome form of representation amid rising hate crimes against the AAPI community during the pandemic.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Liu previously spoke to PEOPLE about making history in the MCU and joining the Avengers. "I'm excited and I think for all of the good and the bad of what's to come, it's definitely a journey that I feel very privileged to be going on," he said in May.

"I know how much it would've meant to kids and to myself as a kid seeing this when I was younger. I totally understand the importance of it," Liu added. "I know that it's not going to be easy, but at the same time, I feel so incredibly excited to be a part of this movement that gets to push society forward... It gets to deepen the conversation, it gets to normalize seeing Asian faces on screen and hearing Asian voices and our stories."

RELATED VIDEO: Awkwafina is 'Optimistic' About Hollywood Finding a Balance Between Diversity and Representation

Liu plays Shang-Chi, a skilled martial artist, who has been trained as an assassin since childhood. After leaving the Ten Rings organization to pursue a normal life in San Francisco, he's forced to confront his past once again. Liu stars alongside Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh, and Benedict Wong.