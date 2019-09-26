Marvel President Kevin Feige Is Developing a Star Wars Movie for Disney

Image zoom Daisy Ridley, BB-8, John Boyega David James/Lucasfilm

Avengers, assemble … in a galaxy far, far away.

Marvel president Kevin Feige is developing a new Star Wars movie, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Wednesday.

The outlet reported that Lucasfilm Studios president Kathleen Kennedy and Feige “discussed a foray into the Star Wars universe in a late summer meeting.”

Apparently, that meeting went well, as Walt Disney Studios Co-Chairman and Chief Creative Officer Alan Horn told THR that it “made sense” for Feige and Kennedy to work on a new Star Wars movie together.

“We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of Star Wars but also Indiana Jones and reaching into other parts of the company including Children of Blood and Bone with Emma Watts and Fox,” Horn added to THR, referencing the Disney/Fox merger that was finalized earlier this year.

“With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together.”

THR said in its report that a “knowledgable source” said Feige already has a specific actor in mind for a specific role “if and when he makes the movie.”

It’s currently unclear when Feige’s Star Wars film would debut.

Reps for Disney and Marvel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s reply for comment.

Feige isn’t the first big name in producing that Lucasfilm has tapped to join the Star Wars universe.

In May, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff will be making the next Star Wars movie, which is set for release in 2022.

“We did a deal with David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, who are famous for Game of Thrones, and the next movie we release will be theirs. And we’re not saying anything more about that,” Iger said, per Variety.

“We are honored by the opportunity, a little terrified by the responsibility, and so excited to get started as soon as the final season of Game of Thrones is complete,” the GOT duo said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times in 2018, when Benioff and Weiss’ involvement in the franchise was first announced.

The next Star Wars movie, J.J. Abrams’ Rise of Skywalker, is currently set to hit theaters on December 20.

But fans needn’t wait two years after that to get their fix of fresh Star Wars stories. They only need subscribe to Disney’s upcoming streaming service, which will feature The Mandalorian, starring Pedro Pascal, as well as an Obi-Wan Kenobi-focused series starring Ewan McGregor, reprising his famous role from the prequel trilogy that began in 1999.