Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Addresses Rumors of Chris Evans Returning to Play Captain America

Kevin Feige is setting the record straight.

While recently speaking with Entertainment Weekly to promote Marvel's forthcoming Disney+ project, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the 47-year-old president of Marvel Studios shot down rumors that Chris Evans will one day reprise his popular superhero character, Captain America.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Evans, 39, would be suiting back up as Steve Rogers/Captain America, according to a report from Deadline.

Marvel did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment at the time and hours after Deadline's report published, Evans tweeted: "News to me."

Referencing Evans' prior social media statement, Feige spoke candidly to EW about a future for the superhero favorite, telling the outlet, "I rarely answer no to anything anymore because things are always surprising me with what happens, but that rumor, I think, was dispelled rather quickly by the man himself."

Captain America Image zoom Credit: Jay Maidment/Marvel/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

Evans has always been vocal about hanging up his shield, even sending fans into a frenzy when he tweeted a heartwarming goodbye to Avengers: Endgame and his role in October 2018 — signifying that the film could be his last time playing the character.

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful," Evans wrote at the time.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November 2019, Evans revealed he frequently considered retiring from acting during a conversation with his costar Scarlett Johansson as part of Variety's Actors on Actors series. "Every couple of months, I decide I'm done acting," he said. "This has been my thing for decades now. I'm always looking for a way out, but I do love it."

But Evans doesn't appear to be retiring any time soon. In December it was announced the actor would voice the original Buzz Lightyear in an upcoming Pixar film, Lightyear.

RELATED VIDEO: Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo and More Avengers Praise Little Boy Who Saved Sister in Dog Attack

Anthony Mackie, whose character Sam Wilson was selected by Steve to carry on the infamous vibranium shield in Avengers: Endgame, also teased to EW that he has "no idea" of Evans' involvement in Marvel's future going forward.

"I was actually fishing [when the report came out]. When I came back in to get some shrimp, the dude at the dock was like, 'Hey, man! Did you see this s---?!'" Mackie recalled of first hearing about rumors of Evan's return. "I've been going to the same guy to get my bait for like 20 years and all of a sudden now he's a fan. He had no idea who I was. Now he's a fan."

Sebastian Stan, another actor who has appeared onscreen with Evans numerous times throughout their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also remained coy and similarly told EW that he is in the dark about a potential return for Evans.

"Anything is possible, right? I saw he tweeted something about it. So, I don't know. I feel like usually he knows what to say in those things, so I didn't know what to make of it. And I truly don't have any intel on that," he said. "I feel like you can't ever think of the words 'Captain America' without thinking about Chris Evans. He's done such an amazing job with it, and I feel like he's always going to have this presence. And he has a presence in our show."