Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are separating.

Baumgarten, 49, has filed for divorce, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Costner's representative said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the rep added.

The pair wed in September 2004 and have three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12. Costner, 68, also has four older children from previous relationships, daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.

Baumgartner was upfront with Costner about wanting to start a family. Costner revealed to Extra that on day one of their relationship, Baumgartner told him, "If you're going to be with me, you need to know that kids are at the end of the road for me with you, if that's going to happen."

The pair dated for six years before Baumgartner gave Costner an ultimatum. "Finally, there came a moment where, maybe this doesn't go forward," Costner said before he decided "I'm not going to lose her because I'm afraid."

The actor had nothing but praise for his wife when talking to PEOPLE about their relationship during the pandemic, saying, "Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family."

"Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it," he added. "And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it's going to have to work with what the day brings."