Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage

The couple wed in September 2004 and have three children together

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on May 2, 2023 08:07 PM
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner are separating.

Baumgarten, 49, has filed for divorce, according to TMZ, which was the first to report the news.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Costner's representative said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," the rep added.

The pair wed in September 2004 and have three children together, sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12. Costner, 68, also has four older children from previous relationships, daughters Annie and Lily and sons Joe and Liam.

Baumgartner was upfront with Costner about wanting to start a family. Costner revealed to Extra that on day one of their relationship, Baumgartner told him, "If you're going to be with me, you need to know that kids are at the end of the road for me with you, if that's going to happen."

The pair dated for six years before Baumgartner gave Costner an ultimatum. "Finally, there came a moment where, maybe this doesn't go forward," Costner said before he decided "I'm not going to lose her because I'm afraid."

The actor had nothing but praise for his wife when talking to PEOPLE about their relationship during the pandemic, saying, "Our partnership has really come into focus about what we do for each other and how we deal with our family."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Our house is like a river: You've just got to get into the flow of it," he added. "And whatever you thought it was going to be, maybe it still can, but it's going to have to work with what the day brings."

Related Articles
Tom Brady Blows Off Some Steam With A Round Of Golf As Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Looks Angelic Going Solo At The Met Gala
Tom Brady Was Golfing in Los Angeles While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Stunned at Met Gala
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: TV personality Bam Margera (L) and Nicole Boyd arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Last Stand' held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Bam Margera Says He Was Never Married to Estranged Wife and Fires Back at Claims About Their Son
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Bill Nighy, Anna Wintour 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Actor's Rep: They're 'Great Friends' (Exclusive)
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty"
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Hold Hands While Wearing Monochromatic Looks at Met Gala 2023
Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Met Gala Together for First Time Since Becoming Parents
Jennifer Lopez attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Jennifer Lopez Bares Her Abs in Velvet Halter Gown at Met Gala
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Nicole Kidman Wears Dress from 2004 Chanel No. 5 Ad for Date Night with Keith Urban at Met Gala 2023
Justin Theroux Says it's 'Much More Fun Not Being in Public Relationship': 'You Have to Find That Balance'
Justin Theroux Says It's 'Much More Fun Not Being in a Public Relationship'
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos attend the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center
Kelly Ripa Celebrates 27th Wedding Anniversary with 'Love of My Life' Mark Consuelos
gal gadot
Gal Gadot Celebrates 'Special' Birthday with Husband Jaron Varsano: 'Feeling So Grateful'
Tom Hanks Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary with Rita Wilson: ‘Love Is Everything’. https://twitter.com/ritawilson/status/1652678451617230851?s=46&t=hL2b4qXbShfRBJDBdsL4hg. Rita Wilson/Instagram
Tom Hanks Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary with Rita Wilson: 'Love Is Everything'
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is 'Proud' of Making Divorces 'Easier' by Popularizing 'Conscious Uncoupling' Term
Courteney Cox and David Arquette arrive at the world premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Scream 4" presented by AXE Shower at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
David Arquette Admits It Was 'Difficult' Dealing with Ex-Wife Courteney Cox's 'Friends' Fame
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Jesse Plemons Says Marriage to Kirsten Dunst Surprised Him: 'It Does Feel Different, in a Good Way'
LAS VEGAS - NOVEMBER 17: Actor Patrick Swayze and Lisa Niemi arrive at the Grand Opening of Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Weekend on November 17, 2007 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)
Patrick Swayze's Widow on Their Love 14 Years After His Death: It 'Doesn't End Your Relationship'
zendaya
Zendaya Says First-Ever Date Was an Unknowing Sneak Peek into Her Future: 'I Consider Myself Honored'