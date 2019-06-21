Kevin Costner Reveals Whitney Houston Was Never on the Poster for The Bodyguard

Kevin Costner is dropping some shocking revelations about his 1992 film The Bodyguard.

Costner, 64, actor opened up about the film that also starred Whitney Houston in an interview with Entertainment Weekly on Friday.

Costner revealed the poster for the film, in which he carries Houston’s pop star Rachel Marron out of a nightclub, doesn’t feature Houston.

“That wasn’t even Whitney actually,” Costner said. “She had gone home and that was her double, and her head was buried into my shoulder, which was appropriate anyway. She was frightened.”

The actor told EW he knew the scene in the film would make for a great movie poster.

“I picked that picture out because my friend Ben Glass took it,” he said. “I sent it to Warner Bros. and I go, ‘There’s the poster.’ Because it was so evocative. It wasn’t special photography; it wasn’t anything.”

Despite being confident about the poster, he said film executives didn’t like it because “you couldn’t see Whitney’s face.”

“And so they sent me like five mockups where they put her head [on it] where she’s looking [out],” he explained. “I said, ‘Guys, I think we had it the first time.’ That was it really, and that ended up being the poster.”

The film ended up being a hit earning $411,006,740 at the worldwide box office and $122,006,740 in the U.S. The movie also featured a remake of Dolly Parton‘s “I Will Always Love You,” which Costner was a fan of and had Houston sing.

The film created a strong friendship between Houston and Costner, who attended and spoke at her funeral in 2012. Costner, though, credits Lawrence Kasdan’s script for easing the way into their friendship.

“[It was a] very funny, acidic kind of relationship that was unique,” he told EW of the script. “His own rhythm of language that I knew would create [sparks]. It just caught [Houston] at a really high moment or actually created a high moment for her.”

He added, “The words provide the chemistry in a way.”