Kevin Costner Teases His New Western 'Horizon': 'Haven't Felt This Way' Since 'Dances with Wolves'

Kevin Costner is excited about his next Western project.

The Oscar winner, 68, teased his upcoming multi-movie epic Horizon: An American Saga on Instagram Wednesday, saying he hasn't "felt this way" since he made 1990's Dances with Wolves. That movie won seven Oscars, including Best Director for Costner.

"We're deep into the production of #HorizonFilm, and, I have to tell you, I haven't felt this way about a movie since we were making Dances With Wolves," Costner wrote in the caption. "Can't wait to share it with all of you."

The actor/director told PEOPLE in November that Horizon is "incredibly meaningful to me." He is producing through his Territory Pictures company, and he co-wrote it with Jon Baird. "It's really been the hardest thing I've ever done, but it's exactly what I want to do," he said.

Costner has portrayed powerful Montana patriarch John Dutton on the television series Yellowstone since 2018. The Western show will end after the upcoming fifth season, which is set to air in November (pending the swift resolution of the Writers Guild of America strike).

The actor previously told PEOPLE he has long been drawn to stories about the Wild West.

Kevin Costner. Jim Bennett/WireImage

"A lot of times we measure ourselves against other generations," he said in November. "I think about what was at stake. How did people survive? There's a rawness and an unpredictability about it. I'm haunted by that."

Alongside Costner, the Horizon ensemble cast also includes Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Jamie Campbell Bower, Luke Wilson, Thomas Haden Church, Michael Rooker, Jena Malone, Isabelle Fuhrman, Alejandro Edda, Tatanka Means, Tom Payne, Abbey Lee, Wasé Chief, Tim Guinee, Michael Angarano, Colin Cunningham, Scott Haze, Angus Macfadyen, Douglas Smith, Jon Beavers, Glynn Turman, Kathleen Quinlan and Giovanni Ribisi.

Costner's son Hayes also has a role in the film.