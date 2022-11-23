Kevin Costner Reveals 13-Year-Old Son Hayes Will Appear in His Epic Western 'Horizon' : 'He's Really Good'

"He's very good," the actor tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I play in the movie. He's 13 years old and the screenplay's been around longer than that"

By Emily Strohm
Published on November 23, 2022 10:00 AM
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kevin Costner's son is following in his father's footsteps.

The actor's son Hayes will appear in Costner's upcoming four-part Western epic Horizon, he tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's issue.

"He's very good," says Costner, who's directing the project. "Hayes plays the namesake character that I actually play in the movie. He's 13 years old and the screenplay's been around longer than that."

While acting certainly runs in the family, the Oscar winner — who is also dad to son Cayden, 15, and daughter Grace, 12, with wife Christine Baumgartner (Costner is also dad to daughters Annie and Lily, and sons Joe and Liam from previous relationships) — jokes that casting his son also gave him an excuse to spend more time with him.

"I kind of did it on purpose, so he could be hanging out with me," he says. "And the same thing for Cayden, same thing for Grace. I'm like any other parent, I'm trying to figure out, like, 'This is really neat. You should come be with me.' "

Costner says the upcoming film (part one is complete and production will start on the second in the spring) is one that's especially important to the actor.

Kevin Costner and Jim Wilson
Ron Galella/getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Horizon is incredibly meaningful to me. It's really been the hardest thing I've ever done, but it's exactly what I want to do," he says. "I wrapped this first one, and it took everything I had, but I'm holding on to the rope and not letting go. In my career I've tried to choose not based on what was popular. I made the films I wanted to make."

For Costner, who won a pair of Oscars for 1990's Dances with Wolves, the actor has long been drawn to stories about the Wild West.

"A lot of times we measure ourselves against other generations," he says. "I think about what was at stake. How did people survive? There's a rawness and an unpredictability about it. I'm haunted by that."

spring 2022--Yellowstone 150 Kevin costner Caption: Kevin Costner on site filming new Yellowstone One-Fifty docuseries for FOX Nation Photo Credit: FOX News Media
FOX News Media

In his latest project, Costner explores the history and wildlife of Yellowstone National Park in honor of its 150th anniversary in a new docuseries Yellowstone One-Fifty, steaming now on Fox Nation.

Sharing the history of Yellowstone was important to the actor after he learned how the park came to be back in 1872.

"We take a lot for granted, but because people risked a lot, we all have much richer lives," he says. "Contributing my time toward the story seeing more light of day is just a tiny thing."

Related Articles
Watch Anne Heche and What Remains Cast and Crew Sing 'Amazing Grace' On Her Final Day on Set
See Anne Heche and 'What Remains' Crew Sing 'Amazing Grace' on Last Day of Filming: 'A Sublime Moment'
Marilyn Monroe's Personal Belongings to Be Auctioned — Including Card from Her Father Stanley Gifford
Marilyn Monroe's Personal Belongings to Be Auctioned — Including Note from Her Father Stanley Gifford
Kevin Hart attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Me Time" at Regency Village Theatre on August 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kevin Hart Discusses Learning from Past Mistakes, Says There Has to Be 'Opportunity to Improve'
Simu Liu, Quentin Tarantino
Simu Liu Responds After Quentin Tarantino Says Marvel Actors Are 'Not Movie Stars'
Madelyn Cline
Madelyn Cline Had a 'Little Freak-Out' When She Met Her Famous 'Knives Out 2' Costars
love actually
'Love Actually' Cast to Reunite for ABC Special as Holiday Classic Turns 20
Zac Efron
Zac Efron Looks Bulked Up on Louisiana Set of 'The Iron Claw'
Will Ferrell Talks 'Timing' in Doing First Christmas Movie Since Elf Over a Decade Later
Will Ferrell Discusses His Role as Mattel CEO in 'Barbie' Movie: 'Loving Homage to the Brand'
Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick from Paramount Pictures, Skydance and Jerry Bruckheimer Films.
'Top Gun: Maverick' Will Start Streaming on Paramount+ in December
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
 Kevin Costner on Life as a Father of 7: 'I'm Like Any Other Parent Trying to Figure It Out'
Jason Momoa and Marlow Barkley 'Slumberland' Premiere
Jason Momoa Raves About Working with 'Wonderful' Child Actor Marlow Barkley: 'My Babies Are the Same Age'
Helen Mirren Covers AARP The Magazine
Helen Mirren Says She and Ex Liam Neeson 'Loved Each Other' But 'Were Not Meant to Be Together'
Actor and stuntman James Winburn arrives with a Michael Myers mask at the opening ceremony of Las Vegas Car Stars at the Fremont Street Experience on May 17, 2013 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
James Winburn, Michael Myers Stuntman from 1978's 'Halloween,' Dead at 85
John Leguizamo Based His Washed Up Action Star Character on Steven Seagal
John Leguizamo Based His 'Washed-Up' Action-Star Character in 'The Menu' on Steven Seagal
Brandy
Brandy to Reprise 'Cinderella' Role 25 Years Later in 'Descendants' Movie on Disney+
Matt Damon and Ben Affleck
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Launch Production Company: 'Collaboration Is What Drives Success'