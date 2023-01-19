Kevin Costner Says Life 'Gets Better and Better with Time' as He Celebrates 68th Birthday

Kevin Costner, who celebrated his 68th birthday Wednesday, wrote on Instagram, "Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time"

By
Published on January 19, 2023 03:16 PM
Actor Kevin Costner attends the afterparty following The Highwayman premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at Banger's on March 10, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Kevin Costner. Photo: Jim Bennett/WireImage

Kevin Costner knows life can get better with age.

The Yellowstone actor, who turned 68 on Wednesday, acknowledged his birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post that day.

"Don't believe what they say about getting older. Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time," Costner told his followers alongside a relaxed photo of himself in blue jeans and a cowboy hat. "Thank you for the birthday wishes."

Though the Oscar winner has been a household name for decades with films like 1989's Field of Dreams and 1991's The Bodyguard, the Lynwood, California, native has recently gained more widespread multi-generation attention for his role as John Dutton on the hit series Yellowstone.

Costner scooped up a Golden Globe Award last week for best male actor (drama series), though he was unable to attend the ceremony in person due to flooding near his California home.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In a recent interview, the father of seven, who has been married to designer Christine Baumgartner since 2004, set the record straight about his life off camera, which involves being a hands-on dad.

"You've got to get down on the ground and play with them," he told PEOPLE in November 2022. "And you teach them to be independent — and the sad part about that is they become that. I'm like any other parent: I'm trying to figure it out."

And when Costner isn't working, his days off are all about family.

"I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but the world doesn't revolve around me," he said. "When I'm not making a movie, I'm living and on the freeway with my wife, getting the kids to their stuff or I'm waiting for them to come out of a party. I'm just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works."

RELATED VIDEO: Diane Lane Raves About Working with Kevin Costner After 3 Films Together: "He's Dreamy"

Ahead of the start of the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, Costner shared a video on Twitter explaining that he and wife Baumgarter, 48, could not make it to the show due to ongoing rainstorms and flooding in Los Angeles County in California.

"Hi everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes — Chris and I aren't going to be there," Costner said in the video, while standing outside.

"Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara," the actor explained. "This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

Costner even said that he and his family could not get back to their house that morning "in time" due to closures of freeways in the area.

"I'm just so sorry that I can't be there. I really wanted to, I know how bad Chris wanted to support me," he also said. "She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons so we're going to sit at the television and see what happens."

Related Articles
Emma Roberts and Richard Gere attend a special screening of "Maybe I Do" hosted by Fifth Season and Vertical
Emma Roberts Calls Working with Aunt Julia Roberts' Two-Time Costar Richard Gere a 'Full-Circle' Moment
*EXCLUSIVE* - Actress Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Cody John are all smiles as they hold hands and kiss during a romantic PDA-filled moment in Manhattan’s Downtown area
Emma Roberts Shares PDA-Filled Afternoon Stroll with Cody John in New York City
BAFTA 2023 Nominees, Ana de Armas, Angela Bassett and Brendan Fraser
BAFTA Awards Nominations: Ana de Armas, Brendan Fraser and Angela Bassett Among 2023 Nods — See Full List
Alec Baldwin speaks during the 2021 RFK Ripple Of Hope Gala at New York Hilton Midtown on December 09, 2021 in New York City.
Alec Baldwin 'Will Fight' Involuntary Manslaughter Charges to Be Filed in 'Rust' Case, Attorney Says
Alec Baldwin attends the World Premiere of National Geographic Documentary Films' 'The First Wave' at Hamptons
Alec Baldwin to Face Involuntary Manslaughter Charges in 'Rust' Shooting Death of Halyna Hutchins
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the premiere of "Shotgun Wedding"
Jennifer Lopez Gets Sweet Kiss from Ben Affleck at 'Shotgun Wedding' Afterparty: 'Here with My Hubby'
Jennifer Lopez on Getting Married to Ben Affleck, Jimmy Not Being Invited & the Nickname “Bennifer”
Jennifer Lopez Reveals Ben Affleck Said 'F--- It, Let's Just Go to Vegas' Ahead of Wedding
Jennifer Lopez attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Prime Video's "Shotgun Wedding" at TCL Chinese Theatre on January 18, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Jennifer Lopez Says It Can Be a 'Struggle' to Balance Home Life, Career: 'I Suffer in Silence at Times'
Austin Butler and Denzel Washington
Austin Butler Calls Mentor Denzel Washington 'the Godfather of Acting'
Adam Sandler, Brendan Fraser and Steve Buscemi
Brendan Fraser Recalls Landing 'Airheads' Even Though He's 'Not a Musician': 'I Don't Play the Guitar'
Director James Cameron attends Red Carpet Green Dress at the Private Residence of Jonas Tahlin, CEO of Absolut Elyx on February 06, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
James Cameron Says Every 'Avatar' Sequel Will Feature a New Narrator: 'Giving Something Away Here'
Allison Dunbar and Ron Perlman attend the Los Angeles premiere for the Peacock original series "Poker Face"
Ron Perlman Raves Wife Allison Dunbar Is 'Better Than Me in Every Way' After Italian Wedding
Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Bart Freundlich
Julianne Moore Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Husband Bart Freundlich: 'Beyond Happy You Were Born'
Actor Zachary Levi arrives for the world premiere of "Shazam!" at the TCL Chinese theatre on March 28, 2019 in Hollywood.
Zachary Levi Asks for Prayers as He Cares for His Dad in the Hospital: 'Send Some Up for My Pops'
Actors Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum attend the European Premiere of "Magic Mike XXL" at Vue West End on June 30, 2015 in London, England.
Channing Tatum Says His Divorce from Jenna Dewan Was 'Super Scary and Terrifying' at First
Channing Tatum, Ghost
Channing Tatum Says He's Planning a Remake of 'Ghost' : 'We're Going to Do Something Different'