Kevin Costner Says Life 'Gets Better and Better with Time' as He Celebrates 68th Birthday

Kevin Costner knows life can get better with age.

The Yellowstone actor, who turned 68 on Wednesday, acknowledged his birthday in a heartfelt Instagram post that day.

"Don't believe what they say about getting older. Each passing year is a gift, and it gets better and better with time," Costner told his followers alongside a relaxed photo of himself in blue jeans and a cowboy hat. "Thank you for the birthday wishes."

Though the Oscar winner has been a household name for decades with films like 1989's Field of Dreams and 1991's The Bodyguard, the Lynwood, California, native has recently gained more widespread multi-generation attention for his role as John Dutton on the hit series Yellowstone.

Costner scooped up a Golden Globe Award last week for best male actor (drama series), though he was unable to attend the ceremony in person due to flooding near his California home.

In a recent interview, the father of seven, who has been married to designer Christine Baumgartner since 2004, set the record straight about his life off camera, which involves being a hands-on dad.

"You've got to get down on the ground and play with them," he told PEOPLE in November 2022. "And you teach them to be independent — and the sad part about that is they become that. I'm like any other parent: I'm trying to figure it out."

And when Costner isn't working, his days off are all about family.

"I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but the world doesn't revolve around me," he said. "When I'm not making a movie, I'm living and on the freeway with my wife, getting the kids to their stuff or I'm waiting for them to come out of a party. I'm just twiddling my thumbs. People have a wrong idea about how my life works."

Ahead of the start of the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Jan. 10, Costner shared a video on Twitter explaining that he and wife Baumgarter, 48, could not make it to the show due to ongoing rainstorms and flooding in Los Angeles County in California.

"Hi everyone. Look, I'm so sorry for everyone who might have been tuning in to watch the Golden Globes — Chris and I aren't going to be there," Costner said in the video, while standing outside.

"Yesterday we had to pull the kids out of school in Santa Barbara," the actor explained. "This is the second time in five years that the freeway has flooded out, we found ourselves on the wrong side of the town and we couldn't get back last night."

Costner even said that he and his family could not get back to their house that morning "in time" due to closures of freeways in the area.

"I'm just so sorry that I can't be there. I really wanted to, I know how bad Chris wanted to support me," he also said. "She went out and bought me some gold and yellow and black and silver balloons so we're going to sit at the television and see what happens."