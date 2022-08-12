Kevin Costner Says Ray Liotta Will 'Live Forever in Our Hearts' in Field of Dreams Game Tribute

Kevin Costner said his late Field of Dreams costar Ray Liotta was "special"

By
Benjamin VanHoose
Benjamin VanHoose

Benjamin VanHoose is an Associate Editor on the Movies team at PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE for over three years as a writer and reporter across our Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams, covering everything from the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial to the Oscars. He regularly covers red carpet events and has interviewed stars like Drew Barrymore, Ryan Reynolds and Kirsten Dunst. He previously worked as a copy editor at Topix Media Lab.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 12, 2022 03:08 PM

Kevin Costner shared a moving tribute to Ray Liotta as part of the MLB's annual Field of Dreams game Thursday.

During the Fox broadcast, a special moment aired that included Costner, 67, speaking about Liotta's impact and role in their 1989 film Field of Dreams. Liotta, who played Shoeless Joe Jackson in the movie, died in May at the age of 67.

"Field of Dreams is about belief and those rare moments when magic becomes real," the Yellowstone actor said in the tribute. "And it doesn't work unless Shoeless Joe is worth the wait, unless he's special. And Ray Liotta was special."

"When Ray died back in May, I reminisced about how our batting practice moment together was not a stunt. It was real, and it happened as you saw it," Costner narrated over the scene from the movie.

"I said that God gave us that stunt that night, and now God has Ray. And though he may be gone, that's the beauty of a game like baseball and a movie like Field of Dreams: He gets to live forever in our hearts whenever he steps out of that cornfield. He's become eternal. Long live Shoeless Joe, and long live Ray, who helped show us that when dreams come from the heart they really can come true."

Ray Liotta, Kevin Costner Field Of Dreams - 1989
Ray Liotta and Kevin Costner in Field of Dreams 1989. Universal/Gordon/Kobal/Shutterstock

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In May, Costner wrote on Twitter that he was "devastated to hear the news of Ray Liotta's passing." He added at the time, "While he leaves an incredible legacy, he'll always be 'Shoeless Joe Jackson' in my heart. What happened that moment in the film was real. God gave us that stunt. Now God has Ray."

In 2004, Liotta opened up about learning how to play baseball for Field of Dreams, admitting his character hit lefty while he was a righty.

"For a month, I was batting left-handed and throwing right-handed," Liotta said in a behind-the-scenes clip, according to the New York Post. "So one day the director came down to see how I was doing and I could see them mumbling and saying stuff and looking over and they said, 'Do you mind? It doesn't matter if it is historically accurate.' So they made me go right-handed and left-handed."

"I regret it because I'm a bug, making sure things are accurate," Liotta added. "There used to be Monday Night Baseball and they were talking about the movie and how wonderful the movie was and some announcer who shall remain nameless said, 'Yeah, but Shoeless Joe was batting the wrong way.' "

Field of Dreams also starred James Earl Jones and Amy Madigan, and it was directed by Phil Alden Robinson.

Related Articles
Actor Kevin Costner attends the afterparty following The Highwayman premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at Banger's on March 10, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Ray Liotta attends the 'Shades of Blue' premiere at Callao Cinema on April 5, 2016 in Madrid, Spain.
Kevin Costner Recalls 'Real' Moment Filming 'Field of Dreams' with Ray Liotta in Touching Tribute
ray liotta
Ray Liotta's New Jersey Hometown Hopes to Honor Him with 'Field of Dreams' Baseball Field: Report
ray liotta
Ray Liotta's Life and Career in Photos
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully in the booth before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Vin Scully Remembered By MLB's Dodgers, Giants and More: 'An Honor Just to Know Him'
Heartbreakers Premiere
Sigourney Weaver Remembers Her Late 'Heartbreakers' Costar Ray Liotta: 'A Doll to Work with'
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 05: The Los Angeles Dodgers pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully with a special pre-game ceremony prior to the game against the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Vincent Edward Scully (November 29, 1927 August 2, 2022). (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at First Game Back Since Famed Announcer's Death: 'We'll Miss You'
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 03: Director-producer Martin Scorsese attends the 20th Annual AFI Awards at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 03, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for AFI); NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 04: Actor Ray Liotta from Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Many Saints of Newark" attends Deadline Contenders Film: New York on December 04, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline)
Martin Scorsese Says He Wishes He 'Had the Chance' to See Ray Liotta 'Just Once More'
Jennifer Lopez, ray liotta
Jennifer Lopez Remembers Her Late 'Partner in Crime' Ray Liotta: 'I Felt Lucky to Have Him'
People Magazine writer Catch 233 with Jeff Truesdell and Dan Bryan after they played a game of catch. July 2022, Desloge, MO Credit: Courtesy Dan Bryan
PEOPLE Reporter Plays Catch with a Grieving Dad: 'I Was Crying Before We Even Started'
Ray Liotta and Jacy Nittolo
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Posts Tribute 4 Weeks After His Death: 'I Miss Him Every Second'
Dan Bryan plays catch in memory of his son. July 20, 2022, Desloge, MO, at North County High School. Credit: Paul Nordmann
Devastated Dad Invites Hundreds of People to Play Catch After Losing Baseball-Loving Son: 'It's Healing'
Ray Liotta
Jamie Lee Curtis, Lorraine Bracco, Taron Egerton and More React to Ray Liotta's Death: 'Shattered'
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Says Actor 'Was Everything in the World to Me' After His Death. https://www.instagram.com/p/CeGsGgmrweH/.
Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Says Actor 'Was Everything in the World to Me' After His Death
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Karsen Liotta and Ray Liotta attend Netflix's "Marriage Story" New York Premiere at Paris Theater on November 10, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/WireImage)
Ray Liotta's Daughter Karsen Speaks Out for First Time Since His Death: 'You Are the Best Dad'
kevin costner
Kevin Costner Makes Epic Entrance Through the Cornfield at MLB Field of Dreams Game: 'Is This Heaven?'
sholten-2.jpg
'Field of Dreams' TV Series Adaptation from 'The Good Place' Creator Picked Up at Peacock