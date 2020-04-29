The actor said he hopes his song "The Sun Will Rise Again" — which he performs with his band Modern West — inspires people to be optimistic

Kevin Costner Sends Message of Hope to Fans and Shares Uplifting Song: 'I Know It's Not Easy'

Kevin Costner is spreading the word of hope amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

On Tuesday, the Oscar winner, 65, recorded a video message to fans, sending well wishes and solidarity as everyone grapples with the public health crisis.

Costner also included footage of himself and his band Modern West performing the song "The Sun Will Rise Again" at live shows pre–social distancing, hoping the music would inspire listeners.

"Hello, everyone. I'm just thinking out loud the way, maybe, a lot of people are thinking out loud. I want to let you know I'm doing alright, and I pray and hope that the same thing is happening for you," he said in the clip, sitting in a wooden chair at home.

"I know it's not easy," Costner continued. "It's pretty confusing — at this house, I find myself washing off groceries on our front porch. I see my kids on the computer, waving me out of the room. But I have it good, and not everybody has it as well, so I'm aware, as I go through this, where I'm at in this life, and I'm happy about that. But I'm thinking about where everyone else is."

The Yellowstone actor then introduced the song, saying that it reminded him of what the world is experiencing at the current moment.

"It just talks about the idea of things being really broken, and right now things are broken," he said, "and it's confusing and there's a lot of noise out there. The only thing I could hope is that maybe this song maybe mirrors how you're feeling, but the idea of how it ends, the sun is going to rise again — that's going to happen for all of us."

The song's hopeful lyrics harp on the eventual upside to downturn, reminding listeners that things get better.

"Seems like this rain might last forever / And the night might never end / But I know enough to remember / The sun, it will rise again," Costner sings.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.