Kevin Costner's $80M First Divorce: A Look Back at Actor's 1994 Breakup with Ex-Wife Cindy Silva

Nearly 30 years before Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from Kevin Costner, the actor navigated a difficult split from his first wife in the '90s.

Costner's 1994 breakup from his former wife Cindy Silva, whom he married in 1978, reportedly resulted in an $80 million settlement. They share three kids — Annie, Lily and Joe. (Costner later welcomed son Liam with Bridget Rooney in 1996.)

In a statement at the time Costner, then 39, and Silva, then 38, said: "After 16 years together, we are ending our marriage. We have amicably resolved all issues regarding our children and financial affairs and a full marital settlement has been reached."

Back in 1989, Costner told PEOPLE about his first date with Silva, saying, "She was beautiful. She was sweet. She was smarter than me … she represented everything about women that I like. I was just really proud that this girl would go out with me. I wanted to show my parents."

After news of their breakup, friends and sources told PEOPLE that Silva was excited about Costner's Hollywood aspirations at the start of their marriage, when she worked in marketing for Delta Airlines and he was a stage manager. However, things got complicated when Costner's career skyrocketed and his schedule became more demanding.

Their longtime friend said of their split at the time, "I think their relationship as individuals will be okay. They have a common love, their kids, who are the most important thing to both of them. I don't think they'll have one of those cutthroat relationships. It's just sad, because they were the perfect couple."

In 2012, Costner reflected on his divorce with Silva, telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time, "My faith was shaken. No one wants their marriage to end, and it did. You are going to see the people you love most, your children, only half as much. That's a huge loss."

Baumgartner, the Oscar winner's second wife whom he wed in 2004, filed for divorce on Monday citing irreconcilable differences. Costner responded in a filing the following day, noting that a prenuptial agreement is in place, and both parties requested joint custody of their three kids: Cayden, 16 on Saturday, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 next month.

Costner and Baumgartner, 49, got married on Sept. 25, 2004. In her divorce filing, Baumgartner listed their date of separation as April 11.

A source told PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

In a statement Tuesday, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."