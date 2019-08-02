Family Night Out! Kevin Costner, His Wife and Their 3 Kids Enjoy a Los Angeles Premiere

Kevin Costner and his family enjoyed a rare night out together!

The actor, 64, stepped out with his wife Christine Baumgartner and their three children Cayden, 12, Hayes, 10 and Grace, 9, for the Los Angeles premiere of The Art of Racing in the Rain on Thursday.

Costner also has older children by previous relationships: Annie, 35, Lily, 32, Joe, 31, with ex-wife Cindy Costner and Liam, 23, with Bridget Rooney.

The actor stars in The Art of Racing in the Rain as the voice of Enzo, a dog who wants to be reincarnated as a human and tries to help his human family, Denny and Eve Swift (Milo Ventimiglia and Amanda Seyfried) through their ups and downs.

Costner recently opened up about almost casting Princess Diana in the sequel to his 1992 hit The Bodyguard with the help of Sarah Ferguson.

“Sarah was really important. I always respect Sarah because she’s the one that set up the conversation between me and Diana,” Costner said during an edition of PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing. “She was the one that set it up, and she never said, ‘Well, what about me? I’m a princess too.’ She was just so supportive of the idea.”

Although Princess Diana agreed to Costner writing the film with her in mind and expressed interest in what would be her first acting role, she did have some concerns.

“I just remember her being incredibly sweet on the phone, and she asked the question, she goes, ‘Are we going to have like a kissing scene?’ She said it in a very respectful way,” the actor recalls. “She was nervous because her life was very governed. And I said, ‘Yeah, there’s going to be a little bit of that, but we can make that okay too.’ “

Costner previously talked about the potential collaboration in a 2012 interview for Anderson Cooper’s daytime talk show, Anderson, revealing that the sequel would have centered on his Bodyguard character, Frank Farmer, protecting Diana’s character from paparazzi and stalkers before their relationship turned romantic.

The star said he received the script for the sequel in August 1997, the day before Princess Diana died in Paris in a car crash.

The Art of Racing in the Rain is in theaters Aug. 9.