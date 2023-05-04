Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Seen Without Wedding Ring After Divorce Filing

Christine Baumgartner filed for divorce from the actor on Monday citing irreconcilable differences and listing their date of separation as April 11

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 4, 2023 10:13 PM

Christine Baumgartner is carrying on with life after filing for divorce from husband Kevin Costner.

The handbag designer, 49, was photographed while in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, two days after she filed for divorce after over 18 years of marriage with the Oscar winner, 68. In the snapshots, Baumgartner was not wearing her wedding ring.

Costner's rep said in a statement on Tuesday, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," they added.

The pair got married on Sept. 25, 2004. They share three kids: Cayden, 16 on Saturday, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 next month.

Santa Barbara, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PT ON May 4, 2023**- The 49-year-old mother of three was seen having lunch with a female friend just hours after the news broke of their divorce. Christine was seen without her wedding ring as she stepped out of her Range Rover in Santa Barbara, CA. Costner, who was reportedly blindsided by divorce filings, has not been having the best of times after his show-defining rift with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has been laid bare. Now the three-time married father of seven is facing an upcoming drama of John Dutton proportions in his personal life! Pictured: Christine Baumgartner BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
backgrid

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

Costner, in his response filed Tuesday, also asked for joint custody and cited irreconcilable differences, like Baumgartner, who listed their date of separation as April 11. His filing also mentions a prenuptial agreement, in regard to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

Santa Barbara, CA - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - **WEB EMBARGO UNTIL 7PM PT ON May 4, 2023**- The 49-year-old mother of three was seen having lunch with a female friend just hours after the news broke of their divorce. Christine was seen without her wedding ring as she stepped out of her Range Rover in Santa Barbara, CA. Costner, who was reportedly blindsided by divorce filings, has not been having the best of times after his show-defining rift with Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan has been laid bare. Now the three-time married father of seven is facing an upcoming drama of John Dutton proportions in his personal life! Pictured: Christine Baumgartner BACKGRID USA 4 MAY 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
backgrid

Back in November, Costner told PEOPLE about raising a family with Baumgartner, saying at the time, "The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does — and I think it's the power of love — but that she makes her home that way."

The Yellowstone star added of what he learned from fatherhood, "The world doesn't revolve around you. It just doesn't revolve around you. I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but it doesn't revolve around me."

Related Articles
Actor Kevin Costner attends the afterparty following The Highwayman premiere during the 2019 SXSW Conference and Festival at Banger's on March 10, 2019 in Austin, Texas.
Kevin Costner's Next Movie: Everything to Know About 'Horizon: An American Saga'
Kevin Costner, Cindy Silva
Kevin Costner's $80M First Divorce: A Look Back at Actor's 1994 Breakup with Ex-Wife Cindy Silva
Nick Kocher, Karen Gillan
Karen Gillan Reveals She Met Her Husband on Instagram: 'I Slid Into His DMs'
Karen Gillan attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"; Karen Gillan Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2
Karen Gillan Attended Couple's Therapy Zoom Call in Full 'Guardians' Makeup: 'I Was Late'
Jennifer Lopez and sister Lynda Lopez at Met Gala party
Jennifer Lopez and Sister Lynda Pose Together for Sweet Photo at Met Gala Afterparty: 'Stayed Up Late'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas 'Love Again' special screening
Priyanka Chopra Asked Nick Jonas to 'Lick My Face' for Steamy 'Love Again' Make-Out Scene (Exclusive)
Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt attend the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
Chris Pratt Says His Only Film Wife Katherine Has Likely Seen Is 'Bride Wars': 'True Cinema' (Exclusive)
Priyanka Chopra 'Love Again' Special Screening; Celine Dion attends the premiere of Disney's "Beauty And The Beast"; Sam Heughan attends the "Love Again" New York Screening
Céline Dion's 'Love Again' Costars Send Support amid the Singer's Health Struggles (Exclusive)
Kenya Moore attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premeire at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenya Moore Admits She's Still 'a Little Afraid' of Falling in Love amid 2-Year Divorce: 'There's a Pressure'
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Have a Prenup in Place — Decades After His $80M First Divorce
Jane Fonda photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood, CA, on April 20, 2023.
Jane Fonda on Past Relationships: 'Life Would Have Been Very Different If I'd Noticed Red Flags' (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Is 'Not Anything That He Wanted': Source (Exclusive)
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ben Affleck Was 'Technically Excellent' in Bed — Though Brad Pitt Was More Romantic
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage
Tom Brady Blows Off Some Steam With A Round Of Golf As Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Looks Angelic Going Solo At The Met Gala
Tom Brady Was Golfing in Los Angeles While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Stunned at Met Gala