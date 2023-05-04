Kevin Costner's Estranged Wife Christine Baumgartner Seen Without Wedding Ring After Divorce Filing

Christine Baumgartner is carrying on with life after filing for divorce from husband Kevin Costner.

The handbag designer, 49, was photographed while in Santa Barbara on Wednesday, two days after she filed for divorce after over 18 years of marriage with the Oscar winner, 68. In the snapshots, Baumgartner was not wearing her wedding ring.

Costner's rep said in a statement on Tuesday, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

"We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time," they added.

The pair got married on Sept. 25, 2004. They share three kids: Cayden, 16 on Saturday, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 next month.

backgrid

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

A source told PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

Costner, in his response filed Tuesday, also asked for joint custody and cited irreconcilable differences, like Baumgartner, who listed their date of separation as April 11. His filing also mentions a prenuptial agreement, in regard to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

backgrid

Back in November, Costner told PEOPLE about raising a family with Baumgartner, saying at the time, "The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does — and I think it's the power of love — but that she makes her home that way."

The Yellowstone star added of what he learned from fatherhood, "The world doesn't revolve around you. It just doesn't revolve around you. I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but it doesn't revolve around me."