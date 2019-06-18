Field of Bleeps! Kevin Costner Accidentally Drops the F-Bomb on Live Radio Broadcast

F is for Field of Dreams — and for Kevin Costner, one other thing.

The Oscar winner, 64, stopped by for a live radio interview on The Dan Patrick Show Monday, where he was on hand to discuss the upcoming second season of his series Yellowstone when one of the show’s hosts, Paulie Pabst, asked him about his arguably most famous role.

“When you were getting pitched Field of Dreams … you were at your peak of stardom, did you ever think, ‘This could be really silly?’ ” Pabst asked of the 1989 fantasy sports drama.

“What, do you think I peaked? What are you talking about? What the f— are you talking about?” Costner replied, seemingly serious but unable to keep a smile from creeping onto his face.

The hosts all immediately jumped to reminding the actor that they couldn’t drop the F-bomb on live radio, eliciting laughter from some in the background and leading Costner to sheepishly apologize.

“Paulie, you can’t say that, and you can’t say that!” joked Patrick, pointing at a laughing Costner.

“Did you see what he said to me? He said I peaked!” the actor ribbed Pabst.

Pabst reworded his question a bit, noting that Field of Dreams turned out to be a “fantastic” film in the end — and Costner apologized for “humiliating” Pabst, as well as to the audience for his swearing flub.

“You can use that word if you just use it sparingly, and it’s just like a sword,” the star joked.

Yellowstone season 2 premieres Wednesday on Paramount Network at 10 p.m. EST/9 p.m. CST.