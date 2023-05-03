Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner Have a Prenup in Place — Decades After His $80M First Divorce

The pair requested joint custody of their three kids in their divorce filings, which make note of a prenuptial agreement

By Benjamin VanHoose
Published on May 3, 2023 04:09 PM

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner had a prenuptial agreement in place prior to the recent divorce filing.

The actor's wife filed for divorce on Monday after 18 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the breakup, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE.

In her filing, Baumgartner, 49, listed their date of separation as April 11, and she requested joint custody of their three children: Cayden, 16 on Saturday, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13 next month.

Costner, in his response filed Tuesday, also asked for joint custody and cited irreconcilable differences. The actor/director's filing also mentions a prenup, in regards to spousal support, legal fees and properties.

A source tells PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Christine Baumgartner and Kevin Costner. Mediapunch/Shutterstock

The "separate property" his legal team listed include: "Miscellaneous jewelry and other personal effects; earnings and accumulations of Respondent before marriage, during marriage, and from and after the date of separation; [and] there are additional separate property assets and obligations of each party as mandated by the parties' Premarital Agreement."

They also add, "Pursuant to the terms in Paragraph 9.A. of the parties' Premarital Agreement, Petitioner to vacate Respondent's separate property residences."

Costner was previously married to Cindy Silva for 16 years before their divorce in 1994 — which reportedly resulted in an estimated $80 million settlement to his ex-wife.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Costner (R) and Christine Baumgartner arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "3 Days To Kill" held at ArcLight Cinemas on February 12, 2014 in Hollywood, California
Michael Tran/FilmMagic

The pair got married on Sept. 25, 2004. In a statement Tuesday, Costner's rep said, "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action. We ask that his, Christine's, and their children's privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time."

In November, Costner told PEOPLE about raising a family with Baumgartner. He said at the time, "The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does — and I think it's the power of love — but that she makes her home that way."

The actor added of what he learned from fatherhood, "The world doesn't revolve around you. It just doesn't revolve around you. I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but it doesn't revolve around me."

Related Articles
Kenya Moore attends FOX's 'Special Forces: The Ultimate Test' Los Angeles premeire at Fox Studio Lot on December 13, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Kenya Moore Admits She's Still 'a Little Afraid' of Falling in Love amid 2-Year Divorce: 'There's a Pressure'
Jane Fonda photographed at Quixote Studios in West Hollywood, CA, on April 20, 2023.
Jane Fonda on Past Relationships: 'Life Would Have Been Very Different If I'd Noticed Red Flags' (Exclusive)
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Is 'Not Anything That He Wanted': Source (Exclusive)
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Ben Affleck Was 'Technically Excellent' in Bed — Though Brad Pitt Was More Romantic
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage
Tom Brady Blows Off Some Steam With A Round Of Golf As Ex-Wife Gisele Bundchen Looks Angelic Going Solo At The Met Gala
Tom Brady Was Golfing in Los Angeles While Ex-Wife Gisele Bündchen Stunned at Met Gala
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JANUARY 14: TV personality Bam Margera (L) and Nicole Boyd arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of 'The Last Stand' held at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on January 14, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Barry King/FilmMagic)
Bam Margera Says He Was Never Married to Estranged Wife and Fires Back at Claims About Their Son
Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy attend The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.
Bill Nighy, Anna Wintour 'Not in a Relationship,' Says Actor's Rep: They're 'Great Friends' (Exclusive)
Justin Theroux Says it's 'Much More Fun Not Being in Public Relationship': 'You Have to Find That Balance'
Justin Theroux Says It's 'Much More Fun Not Being in a Public Relationship'
gal gadot
Gal Gadot Celebrates 'Special' Birthday with Husband Jaron Varsano: 'Feeling So Grateful'
Tom Hanks Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary with Rita Wilson: ‘Love Is Everything’. https://twitter.com/ritawilson/status/1652678451617230851?s=46&t=hL2b4qXbShfRBJDBdsL4hg. Rita Wilson/Instagram
Tom Hanks Celebrates 35th Wedding Anniversary with Rita Wilson: 'Love Is Everything'
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: Chris Pratt attends the World Premiere of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" on April 27, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 04: Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during a keynote address by Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG Oliver Zipse at CES 2023 at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on January 04, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world's largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs from January 5-8 and features about 3,100 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 100,000 attendees. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Is 'Very Proud' of Son-in-Law Chris Pratt's New 'Guardians' Film
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Gwyneth Paltrow attends Veuve Clicquot Celebrates 250th Anniversary with Solaire Exhibition on October 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is 'Proud' of Making Divorces 'Easier' by Popularizing 'Conscious Uncoupling' Term
Courteney Cox and David Arquette arrive at the world premiere of The Weinstein Company's "Scream 4" presented by AXE Shower at Grauman's Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California.
David Arquette Admits It Was 'Difficult' Dealing with Ex-Wife Courteney Cox's 'Friends' Fame
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the Los Angeles Premiere of Max Original Limited Series "Love & Death"
Jesse Plemons Says Marriage to Kirsten Dunst Surprised Him: 'It Does Feel Different, in a Good Way'