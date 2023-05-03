Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Is 'Not Anything That He Wanted': Source (Exclusive)

A rep for the actor said "circumstances beyond his control have transpired" and led him to participating in the divorce with wife Christine Baumgartner

By Benjamin VanHoose
and Elizabeth Leonard
Published on May 3, 2023 01:28 PM

Kevin Costner didn't want to opt for divorce, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, a rep for Costner confirmed that the Oscar winner, 68, and his wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner, 49, are breaking up after she filed for divorce on Monday.

A source tells PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

In the statement announcing their split, Costner's rep wrote: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Costner and Baumgartner married in September 2004 and they share three kids: sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12. Costner is also dad to four older children from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In November, Costner talked with PEOPLE about raising a family with Baumgartner. He said at the time, "The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does — and I think it's the power of love — but that she makes her home that way."

The actor added of what he learned from fatherhood, "The world doesn't revolve around you. It just doesn't revolve around you. I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but it doesn't revolve around me."

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

Costner was previously married to ex-wife Cindy Silva for 16 years before their divorce in 1994.

The actor has starred on the hit series Yellowstone for five seasons as John Dutton, but rumors began to swirl in February that he might exit the Paramount show to focus on directing and starring in an upcoming Western film Horizon. Yellowstone was expected to return with new episodes this summer, but production has not resumed for the second half of season 5.

Related Articles
Elton John AIDS Foundation's 30th Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party - Red Carpet
Kevin Costner's Wife Christine Baumgartner Files for Divorce After 18 Years of Marriage
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Inside Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's 18-Year Marriage Before Their Breakup
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Meet the Real-Life Partners of the 'Yellowstone' Cast
Kelly Reilly
'Yellowstone' 's Kelly Reilly Explains Her Absence from Panel Costars Skipped — but Calls Mixup 'Unfair to Fans'
kevin costner
Is Kevin Costner Leaving 'Yellowstone' ? Everything We Know So Far
Kevin Costner attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox's "The Art of Racing in the Rain" at El Capitan Theatre on August 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Kevin Costner's 7 Kids: Everything to Know
Yellowstone
The Cast of 'Yellowstone': Everything to Know
Ryan Bingham
'Yellowstone' Costars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison Confirm Off-Screen Romance: 'Love You, Cowboy'
Yellowstone Season 5
'Yellowstone' Season Looks Unlikely to Air This Summer amid Reported Production Delays, Kevin Costner Exit
Yellowstone Season 5 Official Trailer
'Yellowstone' Stars, Taylor Sheridan Ditch PaleyFest Q&A amid Kevin Costner Series Turmoil
Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman attend the 30th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Los Angeles at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on March 28, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California.
Imagine Dragons Frontman Dan Reynolds' Wife Aja Volkman Files for Divorce as She Discusses 'Big Transition'
https://www.instagram.com/p/CooH0xJjhyL/?hl=en. Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Unboxes Golden Globe in Bed After Missing Show Due to Flooding . Kevin Costner/Instagram
'Yellowstone' 's Kevin Costner Unboxes Golden Globe in Bed After Missing Ceremony Due to Flooding
Lainey Wilson at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
Lainey Wilson Details Why She Almost Quit 'Yellowstone' Before Making Her Debut
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner
 Kevin Costner on Life as a Father of 7: 'I'm Like Any Other Parent Trying to Figure It Out'
Matthew McConaughey and Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Shake-Up on 'Yellowstone' : Is Kevin Costner Leaving? Is Matthew McConaughey Joining?
Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Kevin Costner's Wife? All About Christine Baumgartner