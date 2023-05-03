Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner's Divorce Is 'Not Anything That He Wanted': Source (Exclusive)

Kevin Costner didn't want to opt for divorce, a source tells PEOPLE.

On Tuesday, a rep for Costner confirmed that the Oscar winner, 68, and his wife of 18 years Christine Baumgartner, 49, are breaking up after she filed for divorce on Monday.

A source tells PEOPLE that divorce wasn't Costner's idea: "It was not anything that he wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would."

In the statement announcing their split, Costner's rep wrote: "It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action."

Costner and Baumgartner married in September 2004 and they share three kids: sons Cayden, 15, and Hayes, 14, plus daughter Grace, 12. Costner is also dad to four older children from previous relationships: Annie, Lily, Joe and Liam.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. Jamie McCarthy/Getty

In November, Costner talked with PEOPLE about raising a family with Baumgartner. He said at the time, "The house is prettier because of her. Everything is warmer because of her. There's these little things that she does — and I think it's the power of love — but that she makes her home that way."

The actor added of what he learned from fatherhood, "The world doesn't revolve around you. It just doesn't revolve around you. I work as a provider. I'm a father and I'm a husband, but it doesn't revolve around me."

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner. Rich Fury/VF22/Getty

Costner was previously married to ex-wife Cindy Silva for 16 years before their divorce in 1994.

The actor has starred on the hit series Yellowstone for five seasons as John Dutton, but rumors began to swirl in February that he might exit the Paramount show to focus on directing and starring in an upcoming Western film Horizon. Yellowstone was expected to return with new episodes this summer, but production has not resumed for the second half of season 5.