Kevin Costner and Diane Lane Go All Out to Rescue Their Grandson in First Trailer for Let Him Go

"Take back what's yours."

That's how the trailer for Let Him Go starts, with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane as retired sheriff George Blackledge and his wife Margaret. Following the sudden death of their son, the couple's young grandson has been left in the hands of a member of a dangerous group.

"I saw that girl can't protect her child," Margaret tells her husband after seeing their former daughter-in-law's new husband hit both her and her son.

But when George and Margaret put a report in with the police department to locate their grandson and the group that holds him, they're met with several warnings.

"They'll find you," one person tells them.

"Go careful," says another after they leave their Montana home to confront the group.

When they finally arrive, they're met by the matriarch Blanche Weboy who immediately challenges their claim to see their grandson, and their son's widow refuses to leave.

"He'd kill me," she tells them. "Him and his mother."

Image zoom Courtesy Focus Features

When they realize the Weboy family has no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight to get him back. The trailer previews several tense scenes between George and Margaret and the group, culminating in shots fired and a house burning down.

"Don't start what you can't finish," George says to his wife near the end of the trailer.

Earlier this summer, Lane and Costner spoke to PEOPLE about the movie for an exclusive first look. Onscreen, their chemistry was fueled by their mutual respect for one another as actors.

"Kevin is both a great team player and an encouraging leader," Lane told PEOPLE. "He is fully invested in making things as good as possible."

The actor was impressed with Lane's grit and femininity in the role.

"She's a great scene partner. She played this stubborn, vulnerable woman without any of the glamor she naturally possesses," he says. "She just makes every guy feel comfortable. There's an art form to that."