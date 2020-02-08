Kevin Conway Who Starred in Gettysburg, Thirteen Days and Invincible Dies at 77

Image zoom Kevin Conway Evan Agostini/Getty Images

Kevin Conway has died. He was 77.

The beloved actor died on Wednesday of a heart attack, multiple outlets, including Deadline, reported.

Conway is best known for his roles in the 1993 film Gettysburg, Thirteen Days, Stark Trek and Invincible.

Born in New York City in 1942, Conway’s big break came in 1972 when he starred in Slaughterhouse Five as Roland Weary.

The film tells the story, based on the iconic novel of the same name by Kurt Vonnegut, of a World War II soldier who is abducted by aliens.

From that role, Conway went on to star in a number of films and television series, including his role as Seamus O’Reily in HBO’s Oz. He also made an appearance in Law & Order: Criminal Intent as well as a guest role as Jonas Stern in The Good Wife.

Conway also dabbled in directing on the 1987 independent film The Sun and the Moon.

Conway is survived by his wife Mila Burnette.

Since news of his death, a number of fans and celebrities have paid tribute to the late actor.

“OMG! I loved Kevin Conway. Privileged to work with him in Oz. We had a wonderful scenes together. Lovely man, incredible actor. So sad to hear this,” Betty Buckley wrote on Twitter.

Image zoom Kevin Conway in Gettysburg Everett Collection

“S—. Kevin was a great guy and a great actor. I worked with him twice. He raised the bar for the rest of us. And he told a hell of a story. I’ll miss you,” actor Erik Jensen tweeted.

Star Trek‘s Twitter account also paid tribute to Conway, writing, “Rest in peace, Kevin Conway, who brought to life Kahless in Star Trek: The Next Generation.”