Musician Kevin Clark was fatally struck by a car early Wednesday morning while riding his bicycle

Kevin Clark, Who Played Kid Drummer in School of Rock, Dies at 32 After Chicago Car Accident

Kevin Clark, an actor and musician who played a kid drummer in School of Rock, has died. He was 32.

Clark was struck early Wednesday morning by a car while he was riding his bicycle in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Chicago police did not release Clark's identity, but confirmed to PEOPLE that the cyclist in the accident was identified as a 32-year-old male.

The cyclist was going westbound crossing North Western when he was hit by a Hyundai Sonata that was going southbound on Western, police tell PEOPLE. He "sustained trauma throughout the body and was listed in critical condition" before he was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Kevin Clark in School of Rock

He was declared dead at the hospital 2:04 a.m., police tell PEOPLE. The Cook County Medical Examiner did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The driver of the car has been identified as a 20-year-old female, who was issued unspecified citations, police say.

Clark appeared as kid drummer Freddy Jones in 2003's School of Rock at age 12, and has continued his music career into adulthood. His most recent project was the band Jessie Bess and the Intentions, which had its first show over the weekend, his mother told the Chicago Sun-Times.

Jack Black, who starred in School of Rock alongside Clark, paid tribute to the late star on Instagram, Wednesday.

Devastating news. Kevin is gone. Way too soon," Black wrote, captioning photos of the pair from the their time together on and off screen. "Beautiful soul. So many great memories. Heartbroken. Sending love to his family and the whole School of Rock community."

In 2018, Clark reunited with School of Rock's star, Jack Black, hanging out at a show in Chicago.

"He's just a raw talent. He's got a heart of gold," Clark's mother, Allison Clark," told the Chicago Sun-Times of her son.