A clip of O'Hara recreating her Home Alone 2 scene went viral on TikTok just in time for the holidays

'Kevin!' Catherine O'Hara Goes Viral on TikTok After Recreating Home Alone 2 Scene

Catherine O'Hara revisited her iconic Home Alone 2 scene — and fans can't get enough!

Back in June, the actress recreated her "Kevin!" line from the 1992 film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York for a tribute to John Hughes, who wrote and produced the film.

The clip has since gone viral on the popular social media app, earning over 437,000 likes from a user who shared the clip.

O'Hara gives the recreation her all, looking side-to-side as she times her acting perfectly to her 1992 performance, before screaming "Kevin!" as her character realizes she has left her son behind before Christmas once again.

The actress then drops to the floor in a faint as she does in the movie.

Hughes, who wrote and produced both Home Alone films starring Macaulay Culkin, died in August 2009 at the age of 59.

As the clip circulated around social media, some fans of the film came to the belated realization that they already knew O’Hara from another popular role.

“I just found out that Kevin’s mom in Home Alone.. and Moira Rose from Schitt’s Creek.. are played by the same actress," one user wrote on Twitter.

Another tweeted, "It took me 5 seasons of watching Schitt’s Creek to realize that Moira is Kevin’s mom from home alone."

In September, O'Hara won the Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a comedy series for her performance as Moira Rose.

O'Hara accepted the award with her costars at a viewing party in Toronto, Canada.

"Thank you members of the Television Academy for nominating me alongside these very cool women," she began. "I will forever be grateful to Eugene and Daniel Levy for the opportunity to play a woman of a certain age, my age, who gets to fully be herself."

O'Hara also paid homage to the stylist and makeup artists who helped bring the vibrant Moira to life.