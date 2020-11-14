Chadwick Boseman's Brother Congratulates Late Actor on Award Nomination for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

"I was so faithful he’d be here to experience this moment," Kevin Boseman said

Chadwick Boseman's older sibling Kevin is paying tribute to his "baby brother" after the actor earned his first posthumous award nomination this week.

On Saturday, Kevin shared the news on Instagram alongside a bittersweet message, noting that he "had to sit with this for a couple days" before posting about his brother's nomination for the upcoming IFP Gotham Awards.

The beloved actor, who died in August at the age of 43 due to colon cancer, was nominated in the best actor category for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which hits Netflix on Dec. 18.

"After screening this with him, I told him he was about to get all the nominations," Kevin wrote. "I was so faithful he’d be here to experience this moment."

"Congratulations, Baby Brother. ❤️❤️❤️," he concluded the post.

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which is based on August Wilson's 1982 play of the same name, marks Boseman's final film.

In the movie, Boseman plays troubled trumpet player Levee, who vies for his own spot in the music world. Netflix recently released the first trailer for the film, showing Boseman in his vivacious last role.

While Boseman will posthumously appear in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, he will not be reprising his role via a CGI double in Black Panther 2.

In a new interview with Argentinian outlet Clarin, Marvel Studios EVP Victoria Alonso confirmed that the film will not use a digital double to add Boseman, who played the titular Black Panther, into the movie.

Chadwick Boseman

Asked about the possibility of using a CGI double, Alonso said, "No. There’s only one Chadwick and he’s not with us."

"Our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and we are taking a little time to see how we return to history and what we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really," she continued.