Kevin Bacon Leads a Conversion Therapy Camp in First Look at Peacock's They/Them LGBTQ Horror Film

The Golden Globe winner, 63, stars in Peacock and Blumhouse's upcoming LGBTQ horror film They/Them (pronounced "They Slash Them"), which boasts a "queer empowerment story" with some classic horror vibes, premiering Friday, Aug. 5 on the streaming platform.

In addition to serving as an executive producer, Bacon plays Owen Whistler, who along with his wife Cora ( Carrie Preston ), runs Whistler Camp, a conversion therapy camp for LGBTQ teens. Anna Chlumsky (My Girl, Inventing Anna) plays Molly, the camp's medic and newest employee.

The movie follows Bacon's character as "several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to 'help them find a new sense of freedom.' As the camp's methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous," according to a synopsis from Peacock.