Kevin Bacon Leads a Conversion Therapy Camp in First Look at Peacock's They/Them LGBTQ Horror Film
Kevin Bacon is returning to his slasher genre roots.
The Golden Globe winner, 63, stars in Peacock and Blumhouse's upcoming LGBTQ horror film They/Them (pronounced "They Slash Them"), which boasts a "queer empowerment story" with some classic horror vibes, premiering Friday, Aug. 5 on the streaming platform.
In addition to serving as an executive producer, Bacon plays Owen Whistler, who along with his wife Cora (Carrie Preston), runs Whistler Camp, a conversion therapy camp for LGBTQ teens. Anna Chlumsky (My Girl, Inventing Anna) plays Molly, the camp's medic and newest employee.
RELATED: Kevin Bacon Hilariously Reacts to His 1986 Ad Still on Display in N.Y.C. Subway Station: 'WTF!'
The movie follows Bacon's character as "several queer and trans campers join Whistler for a week of programming intended to 'help them find a new sense of freedom.' As the camp's methods become increasingly more psychologically unsettling, the campers must work together to protect themselves. When a mysterious killer starts claiming victims, things get even more dangerous," according to a synopsis from Peacock.
Theo Germaine (The Politician, Work in Progress), Austin Crute (Booksmart, Call Your Mother), Monique Kim (What/If), Anna Lore (Faking It, All American), Cooper Koch (Power Book II: Ghost) and Darwin del Fabro (Brazil's Dangerous Liaisons) also star as the movie's doomed campers.
They/Them serves as the directorial debut for writer/director John Logan (Gladiator, The Aviator, Skyfall) who explained the film's personal significance.
"They/Them has been germinating within me my whole life. I've loved horror movies as long as I can remember, I think because monsters represent 'the other' and as gay kid I felt a powerful sense of kinship with those characters who were different, outlawed, or forbidden," said Logan.
"I wanted to make a movie that celebrates queerness, with characters that I never saw when I was growing up," he continued. "When people walk away from the movie, I hope they're going to remember the incredible love that these kids have for each other and how that love needs to be protected and celebrated."
RELATED VIDEO: Kyra Sedgwick Opens up About Her 32-Year Marriage With Kevin Bacon: 'Best Decision I Ever Made'
Bacon previously made one of his first onscreen appearances in another camp-based slasher, playing Jack in 1980's Friday the 13th, which launched a beloved horror franchise with 12 installments.
See Kevin Bacon in They/Them, premiering Friday, Aug. 5 on Peacock.