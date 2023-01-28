Kevin Bacon Still Wants a 'Tremors' Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'

“I would still love to do it, believe me,” Bacon previously said about starring in a big-screen sequel to the 1990 horror film

By
Published on January 28, 2023 05:27 PM
Editorial use only Mandatory Credit: Photo by Snap/Shutterstock (390847jg) FILM STILLS OF 'TREMORS' WITH 1990, KEVIN BACON, CLOTHING, COWBOY, DENIM SHIRT, HAT, SCARF IN 1990 VARIOUS
Photo: Snap/Shutterstock

Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel.

His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile.

And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once again when a fan asked him about making a follow-up to the cult classic.

After a Twitter user wrote that the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer "makes me REALLY want to see a new Tremors movie that isn't direct to DVD," Bacon weighed in for fans.

"I'm just waiting for the call…🪱," he wrote with an appropriately placed worm emoji.

The comment comes nearly 33 years after the Ron Underwood-directed movie first won over fans with a stacked cast, featuring Bacon, the late Fred Ward and Reba McEntire, among others. It took place in the town of Perfection, Nevada, where residents tried to defend themselves against underground worm-like creatures.

The movie spawned several direct-to-video sequels minute most of the main cast, including Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, Tremors 5: Bloodlines, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, and 2020's Tremors: Shrieker Island.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 27: Kevin Bacon attends the "THEY/THEM" New York Premiere at Studio 525 on July 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Theo Wargo/Getty

Still, he's been vocal about the future of the franchise and told Esquire in 2021 that Universal approached him about making more of the films years ago, although they would've been direct-to-video. While he passed at the time, he hoped to rekindle his relationship with the franchise around 2015.

"We were around the 25-year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea," Bacon told Esquire. "Universal didn't want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn't work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, 'What would you think about doing it as a series?'"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The show eventually landed at SyFy, but died on the vine before making it to air. Despite the setbacks surrounding the franchise, Bacon is still on board with finding ways to fight off some massive worms.

"I would still love to do it, believe me," Bacon said in 2021. "Maybe it needs to be the 30th anniversary or the 35th. We'll keep going."

Related Articles
HBO-The Last of Us, Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Season 1
'The Last of Us' and Other Video Games That Have Been Adapted for TV and Film
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn attend Inaugural Gateway Celebrity Fight Night on March 12, 2022 in Phoenix, Arizona
Reba McEntire and Rex Linn's Relationship Timeline
Everything to Know About Shazam: Fury of the Gods
Everything to Know About 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock (13729707aw) Anne Hathaway poses at the premiere of the film "Eileen" at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, in Park City, Utah 2023 Sundance Film Festival - "Eileen" Premiere, Park City, United States - 21 Jan 2023
Anne Hathaway Says It's 'Thrilling' to See the 'Level of Excitement' for 'The' 'Princess Diaries 3'
Vin Diesel attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' "Bloodshot" ; Avatar The Way of Water - 2022
Vin Diesel Is Not in 'Avatar' Sequels, Producer Confirms After Actor's Quotes Were Taken 'Out of Context'
Steve Guttenberg rollout
Steve Guttenberg Is Open to Third 'Three Men and a Baby': 'I Still Believe There's Another Movie'
Knives Out 3
Everything to Know About 'Knives Out 3'
mad max
'Furiosa': Everything to Know About the 'Mad Max' Prequel
Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot
'Wonder Woman 3' 'Not Moving Forward' Despite Gal Gadot Saying She 'Can't Wait' to Make Film (Reports)
Max Minghella and Elle Fanning attend the Global Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures' "Babylon" at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 15, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Elle Fanning's Boyfriend? All About Max Minghella
Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy 3
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3': Everything to Know
KNIVES OUT 2, GLASS ONION
The Best Movies on Netflix to Stream Now
Justin Bartha, Nicolas Cage National Treasure - 2004
Justin Bartha Says 'National Treasure 3' Would Be a 'No-Brainer' for Him: 'There Is Still Hope'
Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman and Ben Affleck as Batman
Henry Cavill Out as Superman, Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman on Hold: All About the DC Shakeups — So Far
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: Brendan Fraser attends "The Whale" New York Screening at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on November 29, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
A Timeline of Brendan Fraser's Career and Comeback
JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now