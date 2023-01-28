Kevin Bacon Still Wants a 'Tremors' Theatrical Sequel to Happen: 'Waiting for the Call'

Kevin Bacon is, once again, waiting to take part in a new Tremors sequel.

His love for the 1990 film is pretty well-documented. Not only is it the only movie of his that he's watched since it premiered, but he also admitted to still wanting to star in a sequel in a 2021 Esquire profile.

And on Friday, he rehashed his admiration for Tremors once again when a fan asked him about making a follow-up to the cult classic.

After a Twitter user wrote that the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer "makes me REALLY want to see a new Tremors movie that isn't direct to DVD," Bacon weighed in for fans.

"I'm just waiting for the call…🪱," he wrote with an appropriately placed worm emoji.

The comment comes nearly 33 years after the Ron Underwood-directed movie first won over fans with a stacked cast, featuring Bacon, the late Fred Ward and Reba McEntire, among others. It took place in the town of Perfection, Nevada, where residents tried to defend themselves against underground worm-like creatures.

The movie spawned several direct-to-video sequels minute most of the main cast, including Tremors 2: Aftershocks, Tremors 3: Back to Perfection, Tremors 4: The Legend Begins, Tremors 5: Bloodlines, Tremors: A Cold Day in Hell, and 2020's Tremors: Shrieker Island.

Still, he's been vocal about the future of the franchise and told Esquire in 2021 that Universal approached him about making more of the films years ago, although they would've been direct-to-video. While he passed at the time, he hoped to rekindle his relationship with the franchise around 2015.

"We were around the 25-year anniversary. I went to Blumhouse, and they were totally into the idea," Bacon told Esquire. "Universal didn't want to remake it as a feature and also maybe because it didn't work as a feature the first time. So we put it aside. Then they came back to me and said, 'What would you think about doing it as a series?'"

The show eventually landed at SyFy, but died on the vine before making it to air. Despite the setbacks surrounding the franchise, Bacon is still on board with finding ways to fight off some massive worms.

"I would still love to do it, believe me," Bacon said in 2021. "Maybe it needs to be the 30th anniversary or the 35th. We'll keep going."