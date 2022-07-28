Kevin Bacon Sings About Wife Kyra Sedgwick in New Bacon Brothers Music Video Featuring Family Videos

"Dark Chocolate Eyes" is one of five tracks on the Bacon Brothers' (aka Michael and Kevin Bacon) newest EP Erato, available now

Thirty-three years after their wedding, Kevin Bacon still has the sweetest words for wife Kyra Sedgwick — and he's putting them into a song.

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the music video for "Dark Chocolate Eyes," the single from the Bacon Brothers' (Kevin, 64, and brother Michael) newest EP, Erato.

"I never glance in my rear view / Unless there's a chance that I see you," Kevin sings in the song, with a chorus that includes the lyrics: "Ready for your close-up / Like magic in a chair / Dark chocolate eyes, angel hair."

The heartstring-tugging music video features the Footloose actor strumming a guitar while seated on a stool, interspersed with sweet throwback home-video clips starring Sedgwick and their children.

Erato is the 11th release from Kevin and Michael, 72, who formed the Bacon Brothers in 1995. Their music is a blend of rock, folk, country and soul.

"We're a songwriting band, and the songs lead the way," Kevin says in a press release. "We're not beholden to a specific sound. We just write the songs and let them point us in the right direction. That's how we've done it since the very beginning."

"Dark Chocolate Eyes" is one of five songs on Erato, which also features "In Memory (Of When I Cared)," "Let Me Happen to You Girl," "Karaoke Town" and the title track.

"We're still exploring the sound we began making 25 years ago; we've just gotten a lot better at it," says Michael, an Emmy-winning composer, in the release.

Michael adds, "Music is a life's work. It's a universe of things yet to know. It's exciting to be doing stuff that we couldn't have done 20 years ago — to know that we've come so far, yet still have so much left in the tank."

Erato is a full family affair, as Kevin and Sedgwick's son Travis Bacon also produced "Karaoke Town."

"I wrote it on acoustic guitar," Kevin says in the release, "but I also knew that I could support the song's simplicity with a bigger, darker, more electronic arrangement, which is right in my son's wheelhouse."