Kevin Bacon Shares His 'First Selfie' with Wife Kyra Sedgwick: 'In the Old Days'

Kevin Bacon is throwing it back with his own version of a selfie.

The Footloose star, 63, posted a sweet memory from the early days of his relationship with his wife Kyra Sedgwick. Bacon shared a photo on Instagram Friday featuring himself and Sedgwick, 56, smiling for the camera as they lean into one another.

In the photo, Sedgwick sports a wavy blonde haircut and a black swimsuit while Bacon poses shirtless beside her.

"Hey kids in the old days cameras and phones were two different things," Bacon joked in the caption. "This was our first 'selfie.' "

He reposted the image on his Instagram Story, where he included the text, "Selfie in paradise."

Bacon often shares sweet moments with Sedgwick on social media. He recently marked his wedding anniversary on Instagram in September with a black-and-white image of himself and Sedgwick dancing.

"Here's to dancing through life with you @kyrasedgwickofficial," he captioned the post. "Happy anniversary. You are the reason."

Sedgwick marked their anniversary in 2019 by sharing a photo from her wedding day on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "Not sure how I was so smart at the clueless age of 23.... but I am eternally grateful I did one thing right! 31 years- I love you so!"

Sedgwick and Bacon first met when she was 12 years old, and later reconnected while filming Lemon Sky, Bacon told The View in 2015. The couple, who wed in 1988, share two children: son Travis, 32, and daughter Sosie, 29.

Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon attend the 78th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton and broadcast on February 28, 2021 in Beverly Hills, California. Credit: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Bacon opened up about the secret to his lasting relationship with Sedgwick in a 2020 interview with PEOPLE.

"Kyra and I believe in each other as actors, as directors and as talent. She's never been anything other than supportive of me," he said at the time. "She doesn't have a competitive bone in her body when it comes to me. She takes my successes as hers. I'm the same way."